Design News

AKZONOBEL'S DULUX PROMISE

Global paint manufacturer AkzoNobel has created a new programme called the "Dulux Promise", which it says will take the guesswork out of painting walls.

The programme, which is limited to Dulux paints, ensures that customers can get a quick replacement of the same products if they encounter problems with any of the three features of the Dulux Promise programme: perfect colour, uniform finish and stated coverage.

Customers can expect the colour of the paint to match the one indicated on Dulux materials such as fan decks and shade cards.

They are also assured of an even finish with no patchiness if paints purchased are applied according to the Dulux painting system.

Finally, each bucket of paint is supposed to yield the coverage stated on the label, though some colours may need more than two coats to achieve the desired opacity.

The Dulux Promise is free, as consumers are auto-enrolled when they buy paints included in the programme, such as Dulux Wash And Wear and Dulux Weathershield.

Info: Go to dulux.com.sg/en/dulux-promise

IKEA'S MOROCCO-INSPIRED COLLECTION

Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea has launched its Morocco-inspired collection (above), which features bold geometric motifs.

The Hembjuden range comprises tableware, rugs and home accents.

British artist-designer Jennifer Idrizi, who is behind the collection for Ikea, says she created two interpretations of Moroccan design that can be mixed and matched - a modern, colourful expression with geometric patterns and a more traditional monotone line, mainly in black and white.

Prices range from $4.90 for a side plate to $199 for a low pile rug.

As Hari Raya falls on May 3 this year, the Swedish Food Market will offer halal festive fare such as barbecued dried meats ($24.90 for 450g), Ondeh Ondeh Cake ($21.90, 500g) and Cheese Bangkit ($7.90, 240g). The full range will be available from April 3 to May 2.

Info: Ikea will be extending its opening hours from April 24 to 28 and May 1 and 2. Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Jurong will be open from 10am to 10pm while Ikea Tampines will be open from 11am to 10pm. Go to ikea.com.sg

ART KITS WITH BLACK GOLD TECHNOLOGY

Home-grown biotechnology and medical devices company Deel Labs has released a new Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kit which uses a dual-colour system for easy interpretation of results.

Its Biocredit Covid-19 Ag Home Test Nasal delivers results by using Black Gold nanoparticles that are said to react even to low concentrations of the virus.

Black Gold nanoparticles are larger than traditionally used Red Gold nanoparticles in diagnostic tests.

The first Covid-19 self-test to be approved in South Korea, it was recently approved by Singapore's Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority, and is expected to appear in pharmacies and health retailers soon.

Info: For prices and availability, go to deel.bio