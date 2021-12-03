Designing hyper-realistic virtual spaces for shoppers

Singapore-based Silversea Media Group is one of the new breed of solutions providers that are helping businesses connect more effectively with customers through virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

Its founder, Ms Niu Yuhong, says that her team of more than 20 designers and technology specialists throughout the Asean region transform physical spaces into "hyper-realistic digital twins" by taking 3D scans or renderings of shop spaces, showrooms, galleries and properties.