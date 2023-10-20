Designers devise hacks to improve migrant workers’ conditions

SINGAPORE – Designers from various disciplines including interior design, architecture and product development have been inspired to come up with concepts to improve the working conditions of migrant workers.
These ideas run the gamut from more comfortable seating for lorry commutes to on-site tentage for privacy and a reprieve from the sun and rain.
The designers are leveraging the latest thinking in ergonomics and empathic design – an approach centred on the end-user’s feelings towards an object or design.
“These are experimental concepts to spark further discussion and calls to action from the wider design community,” says Mr Jackie Lai, founder of interior design studio JIA Studios, which won the prestigious 2021 iF Design Award in Interior Architecture from Germany and the 2020 Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) Award.
“They have not been put through any feasibility tests as yet and are still a work in progress,” he adds.
The designers have seen how foreign workers are often ferried in the backs of lorries, seated on metal flatbeds designed to transport goods rather than human beings, and sitting in a corner of HDB void decks, huddled over lunch packs wrapped in brown paper and banana leaves.
There are some 1.5 million foreign workers, including foreign domestic workers, in Singapore.
According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), around 437,900 are employed in the construction, marine and process sectors. These include plants in the manufacturing of petroleum, petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and pharmaceutical products
Safety standards and working conditions for these migrant workers are a contentious issue. Many Singaporeans think they are unacceptable, with some accusing employers of not wanting to shell out extra money to provide decent transport such as air-conditioned buses or vans, for fear that this would affect profit margins.
Debate intensified after 37 people, including migrant workers, were injured in two lorry accidents in July.
The issue is complex. Government agencies have been continually studying this to ensure that the transportation of workers is done as safely as possible, but some business owners – especially of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – say regulatory changes can drastically affect their livelihood.
In December 2022, MOM – together with the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) – rolled out the Interagency Advisory on Safe Transportation of Workers, which requires that drivers have sufficient rest and enforced a “vehicle buddy” on Jan 1 to avoid accidents due to fatigue.
And in July, it was mandated that light and heavy lorries had to have rain covers to protect workers from inclement weather.
These vehicles must also have higher protective side railings, as well as observe lower speed limits and minimum space requirements to avoid overcrowding.
Heavy lorries will also have to install rain canopies by Jan 1, 2024.
On the cards are speed management devices in all lorries to discourage drivers from speeding when ferrying passengers.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor revealed in Parliament in July that the deaths and injuries involving persons on board lorries have been reduced since 2013.
The number of fatalities in traffic accidents involving lorries was halved from around six from 2013 to 2017, to around three from 2018 to 2022.
The average number of injuries also fell by a third from 522 from 2013 to 2017, to 359 from 2018 to 2022.
But, on Aug 1, there was a public backlash on social media when 20 business groups urged the Government to “carefully consider” making any regulatory changes to ferrying migrant workers as these had “real, practical and operational” complexities.
The statement by the business groups said it had encouraged companies and industry associations to work towards alternative transport arrangements for workers, but not to remove an exception under the Road Traffic Act allowing workers to be transported in lorries.
The following day, a joint statement was issued by MOT, LTA, MOM, BCA, the Ministry of National Development (MND), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore to say that while it is not ideal for workers to be transported on lorries, there are real concerns from employers about the consequences of a ban.
“If the companies are unable to operate their business, there will be knock-on effects on society, including delays affecting new housing projects, polyclinics and MRT lines; as well as higher costs for all Singaporeans”, the statement read.
“Their employees – both Singaporean and migrant workers – would also risk losing their jobs if the companies close down.”
Working with these constraints, the three designers, including Mr Nicholas Hu from interior design firm BuildBuilt and Mr Ho Hung Yi from Singapore Institute of Technology, have come up with concepts which they claim are easy and affordable to construct, and feature sustainable materials that can be sourced locally.
Mr Hu, co-founder of BuildBuilt, oversees around 13 migrant workers from China, India and Bangladesh.
He says that almost all modes of transport come with inherent risks.
Statistics from the SPF in February 2023 showed that in 2022, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 3,854 traffic accidents – making up about 56 per cent of all such accidents – up from 3,464 in 2021.
“Motorbike accidents undeniably have a higher incidence rate. However, just as it would be impractical to ban motorbikes altogether, it’s essential to re-evaluate the approach of prohibiting the transportation of migrant workers in lorries,” says Mr Hu, 39, who co-founded the company in 2017 with Mr Zack Choy, 32.
He says that the economic realities dictate that lorries offer an efficient and cost-effective means of transportation. But expecting workers to rely solely on public transport, or for companies to charter buses between sites, may not be feasible.
“It’s important to recognise that the crux of the problem is not the lorries themselves, but the conduct of drivers and the broader road safety environment,” says Mr Hu.
In the light of the accidents in July, he believes that it may be more effective to enhance the regulatory framework for drivers transporting workers or to bolster penalties for irresponsible driving.
“This way, we address the root cause of the issue rather than sidelining an entire mode of transport.”
The Straits Times showcases a range of designs that not only address the pain points of ferrying migrant workers safely and comfortably, but also provide protection from the weather and privacy at construction sites.
Designs with empathy
Jackie Lai, JIA Studios
Many migrant workers live in dormitories far from their workplaces and rely on cheap transportation, such as being ferried to work in lorries, to save on transport costs.
There have been some suggestions, such as providing workers with subsidised ez-link passes on the MRT and buses, but this poses a problem for other commuters, who may not be comfortable sitting next to construction workers returning to their dormitories grimy and sweaty after a long day of hard labour.
JIA Studios’ founder and interior designer Jackie Lai believes he has a few solutions.
His design concept for lorries adds to the comfort provided by the metal canopy for a more comfortable ride, employing the principles of empathic design to address the pain points of travelling in a lorry.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has mandated compulsory rain covers for light goods vehicles such as lorries. There should also be rain covers on the metal canopy for non-enclosed sections of the lorry deck, including partially opened gaps.
At least one side of the canopy must also be fitted with a transparent rain cover to provide a sufficiently lit environment for migrant workers.
“Although the metal canopy provides good shade, the design should also allow for good airflow, which can help regulate the temperature in the shaded area of the flatbed and prevent sweating during hot weather,” says Mr Lai.
In 2020, he designed architectural renders for a flat-packed home with a loft to provide temporary lodgings for slum-dwellers in India for Singapore-based company, The Cha Project.
The award-winning designer often lends his talents to humanitarian initiatives such as designing a mobile library on a bus in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2018.
His design for seating atop a lorry’s flatbed area is an ergonomic structure that provides spinal support during long journeys from the dormitory to the workplace and back.
“My seating design is also accessible for workers with different physical abilities which considers legroom, ease of entry and exit, and any special needs that workers may have,” he says.
Mr Lai has also created sketches and renders for migrant worker tentage with the words ‘Worker At Rest For Creating Better Futures” printed on the exterior.
These come in the form of collapsible pop-up structures that are made from hollow tubular pipes and can be easily transported to different construction sites.
For tentage, the use of weather-resistant materials and design features, such as overhangs and flaps that can be opened or closed, create a welcome respite from the elements.
The shelters are also designed to have proper ventilation with adjustable vents for natural airflow, offering privacy for workers to eat, nap or chat with family members back home.
“The outside of the shelters features bright colours and patterns that celebrate the diversity of cultures of migrant workers such as Indians, Bangladeshis and Chinese,” says Mr Lai.
“These subtle design nudges help to foster an atmosphere of tolerance and empathy in passers-by towards migrant workers.”
Membrane technology and protection from the sun for greater comfort
BuildBuilt’s Nicholas Hu, Zack Choy and team
Mr Nicholas Hu, co-founder of design and build firm BuildBuilt, says his company prioritises the safety and well-being of its foreign workers.
The company’s subsidiary and carpentry factory, Bbenchmark, handles woodworking for projects under BuildBuilt (buildbuilt.co) and its other subsidiary, furniture brand Fabb (fabbcarpentry.co).
The skilled artisans play a crucial role in bringing BuildBuilt’s creative designs to life.
“It is important that they feel comfortable, welcome and well taken care of,” says Mr Hu.
“After learning of accidents that occurred due to collisions with lorries that resulted in injuries and fatalities, we recognised our responsibility to make a difference.”
BuildBuilt’s creative team – which came up with the concept for a set of six comfortable, weather-proof seats placed on top of the lorry flatbed – was led by Mr Hu and co-founder Zack Choy.
Designer Hor Xiao Wei, 24, assistant designer Nisa Azmi, 22, and illustrator Dahliah Hisham, 24, pieced together a rendering which comprises a sturdy metal frame to fit the back of a lorry which also features an anti-slip mat.
The six-seater comes with seatbelts and velcro with ratchet straps to hold the individual seating units in place.
“The design does not compromise the structural integrity of the truck as it is not welded onto any metal parts,” says Ms Hor, who spent more than four weeks with her colleagues to finalise the concept. It has not undergone feasibility studies yet as the team is still refining the concept.
For the outer layer of the canopy design, the team chose a polyester and fibreglass woven material. Fresh air passes through the specially designed openings in the top layer through laser-cut perforations and fabric pockets for efficient air circulation.
This material effectively blocks rain and UV rays while promoting ventilation. The inner lining features eVent fabrics, a membrane technology with a high moisture vapour transfer rate that repels rain and lowers humidity.
“To protect workers from the elements and provide a clear view into and out of the vehicle, we utilised Japanese marine-grade vinyl as a transparent film for the rear side of the tarpaulin,” says Ms Hor.
Mr Hu notes that while the the cost of materials totalled around $10,000, the investment serves a broader purpose.
“It’s essential to consider the bigger picture. Sudden vehicular movements can lead to unfortunate accidents and the subsequent costs in medical and project delays can be significant,” he adds.
“We believe in creating an environment where the well-being of Singapore’s foreign workforce is prioritised. It’s not just about the finances but about fostering a safer working ecosystem.”
Crumple zones of cars inspire ergonomic, stackable chairs
Ho Hung Yi, Singapore Institute of Technology
Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) industrial designer Ho Hung Yi says he was inspired to come up with his design for bright red reconfigurable seating when he saw migrant workers in lorries sitting on makeshift plastic coffee shop chairs with truncated legs.
“It is now almost a common sight as more workers find it difficult to sit for long periods on the flatbeds of lorries, which can get overheated during hot afternoons or waterlogged when it rains,” says Mr Ho.
As SIT’s senior professional officer in the Professional Officers Division, the 38-year-old manages the university’s Design Factory, also called DF@SIT, working closely with companies, government agencies and academic staff to create innovative solutions for real-world problems through a design thinking perspective.
He says: “To enhance the design, I also looked at ‘crumple zones’ in cars meant as shock absorbers as well as the symmetry of plastic chairs when they are stacked up.”
The primary material is plastic, with an option to go for recyclable plastic made from waste single-use bottles. The main concern is to create the most affordable solution as fast as possible.
The set-up costs currently for plastic chairs made with injection moulding, which can be produced by manufacturing companies in Singapore, is about $50,000 but Mr Ho says the unit cost works out to just $25 per chair.
The design features a rounded, ergonomic seat with no sharp corners made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, a plastic ideal for injection moulding as it has high heat resistance. Underneath each seat are collapsible ribs designed for absorbing impact.
Besides being easily stackable, the chairs can be locked together so they do not slide around when the lorry makes sharp turns or stops.
The design also comes from Mr Ho’s first-hand experience of travelling at the back of a lorry when he was overseeing the location set-up for a public event a few years ago.
“It was not a pleasant experience as I had to sit cross-legged with no back support, and was exposed to both the hot sun as well as sudden rain,” says Mr Ho, who has a degree in industrial design from the National University of Singapore.
“The hardest part was trying to hold on to something when the lorry went over bumps or took a sharp turn.”
At the time, he and the team tried to devise a solution to make the long journeys to and from the site more bearable, but were unsuccessful.
“We tried using tarpaulin sheets to shelter from the rain but it was too hot and stuffy,” he says. “Then we tried leaning against the cargo for back support, which didn’t work either, because the cargo was constantly sliding around.”
Apart from the need for ergonomic design that prevents repetitive injury to the body, he says migrant workers need protection from constant exposure to the elements.
“With climate change upon us, the weather is veering towards extremes,” he adds.
“It is becoming either too hot or too wet in Singapore. We need to also care for our migrant workers in whatever ways we can, as they are the backbone in the building of our various infrastructure projects.”