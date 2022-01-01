In a time of climate and pandemic anxiety, sustainability as well as physical and mental well-being have taken on new relevance and urgency.
How would these concerns be reflected in design trends? The Straits Times highlights 10 themes that will influence design in 2022, from the products to services to the places people live, work and play in.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2022, with the headline Design trends of 2022. Subscribe