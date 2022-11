Home-grown designer Ann Teoh was among 21 regional designers who showcased Thai silk designs at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit’s first fashion show on Nov 18. It took place in Bangkok during the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week.

According to the Apec 2022 website, Thai silk fabrics – handwoven by Thai silk farmers using traditional techniques and natural materials – were sent to participants some three months before the event, to be transformed into contemporary outfits.