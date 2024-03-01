Design News: West African design at Tamba restaurant; wallpaper murals to transform rooms

Magical West African dining experience at Tamba
African earth and terracotta, thatched roofing and house-smoked honey.
Diners will be treated to a celebration of the senses at the Tamba restaurant opening on March 6 in Duxton Road, which is inspired by the visually stunning West African landscape and lifestyle.
The richly textured interiors of the two-storey conservation shophouse are designed to envelope guests in the warmth and comfort of West African hospitality, says Mr Kurt Wagner, the eatery’s founder.
“Tamba has been a deeply personal journey that not only celebrates my early childhood growing up in Liberia, in West Africa, but also the life of my late adopted brother, after which Tamba is named,” says Mr Wagner, 53. His adopted Liberian brother died in 1982.
Mr Wagner is also the founder of Kafe Utu in Jiak Chuan Road, which made headlines in 2023 when it was selected by global travel site Big 7 Travel as one of The 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes in the World.
Tamba, an intimate 25-seater created by international designer Virginia Perez-Orive, is the product of two years of intensive research and curation.
The walls of the reception area, with their intricate and rustic texture, are reminiscent of the effect of wind on sand, while the wooden mural crafted by renowned French sculptor Etienne Moyat takes centre stage.
Ms Perez-Orive’s design team handpicked every detail, from the clay vessels and artefacts to the carved Tuareg-staff door handles, as an expression of Tamba’s spirit and flair.
“The process of designing Tamba was a fascinating exploration into the richness of West African culture, home to hundreds of different ethnic groups, languages and traditions,” she says.
“Tamba embraces a very particular West African joie de vivre. We created not just a dining space, but also the embodiment of community, hospitality and warmth that are so integral in West African homes.”
Info: For online dining reservations, go to tamba.life
Transform walls into murals with wallpaper
Home-grown wallpaper specialist Craft Axis has come up with a Craft Mural series that transforms the blank canvas of a wall into murals that create a dramatic focal point in a room.
The series has more than 20,000 styles and features a wide range of murals, ranging from a whimsical animal world populated by elephants, giraffes and playful monkeys to a garden scene with botanical art.
Wallpapers play a crucial role in setting the ambience of a room, says Craft Axis’ general manager Cecilia Chua, 34, a former sales and marketing professional with over a decade of experience in the soft furnishings industry.
The firm, which was founded in 2015, also stocks luxury wallpaper, such as Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s wall designs, and lighting by Bali-based designer Ong Cen Kuang.
“Creating an accent wall not only establishes a starting point in the appreciation of the interior design, but also adds a touch of luxury to any room,” adds Ms Chua.
Each wall mural is cut to fit the wall dimensions and is installed by Craft Axis’ team of experts.
The murals, printed on a durable vinyl surface wallpaper which retains colour and is resistant to moisture damage, are designed for easy removal and replacement. All it takes is a damp washcloth to keep the surface clean.
Info: The Craft Axis showroom is at 01-03 Excalibur Centre, 71 Ubi Crescent. For more information, go to craftaxis.com.sg
Kitchen revamps a breeze with eco-friendly modular units
As flat sizes get smaller and families grow bigger, clutter can get out of hand.
Maximising space as well as ensuring family kitchens look good can be a challenge, and is what drives Ms Xin Lin Woo, 35, brand director of fit-out design studio Furnic, to come up with customised concepts.
The home-grown firm designs, produces and installs modular units for kitchens and interior storage systems such as wardrobes.
Spending more on renovations does not always mean a better outcome for the average Singaporean home owner, notes Ms Woo.
“Bigger homes may have the upper hand when it comes to design, but smaller spaces can also be visually appealing through creative fit-out solutions,” she says.
Home owners can choose from a library of kitchen modules designed by Furnic to fit appliances, accessories and storage needs for a typical Housing Board or private apartment.
These are readily available through a user-friendly proprietary software, allowing home owners to experiment with different modules during the layout process, just as in a simulation game.
The software also suggests various design options to improve the existing kitchen space, including paint colours, cabinet styles and countertop materials.
One of the highlights of Furnic’s modular system is the Eurodekor melamine-faced chipboards, which are eco-friendly boards that are also scratch- and abrasion-resistant.
The modular units cut lead times for manufacturing cus tomised furniture by more than half, allowing for delivery and installation within a month or so.
Info: Book an appointment at www.furnic.co to consult the sales team at Furnic, Level 2, 48 Kaki Bukit Crescent.