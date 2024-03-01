Design News: West African design at Tamba restaurant; wallpaper murals to transform rooms

Magical West African dining experience at Tamba

African earth and terracotta, thatched roofing and house-smoked honey.

Diners will be treated to a celebration of the senses at the Tamba restaurant opening on March 6 in Duxton Road, which is inspired by the visually stunning West African landscape and lifestyle.

The richly textured interiors of the two-storey conservation shophouse are designed to envelope guests in the warmth and comfort of West African hospitality, says Mr Kurt Wagner, the eatery’s founder.

“Tamba has been a deeply personal journey that not only celebrates my early childhood growing up in Liberia, in West Africa, but also the life of my late adopted brother, after which Tamba is named,” says Mr Wagner, 53. His adopted Liberian brother died in 1982.

Mr Wagner is also the founder of Kafe Utu in Jiak Chuan Road, which made headlines in 2023 when it was selected by global travel site Big 7 Travel as one of The 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes in the World.

Tamba, an intimate 25-seater created by international designer Virginia Perez-Orive, is the product of two years of intensive research and curation.

The walls of the reception area, with their intricate and rustic texture, are reminiscent of the effect of wind on sand, while the wooden mural crafted by renowned French sculptor Etienne Moyat takes centre stage.

Ms Perez-Orive’s design team handpicked every detail, from the clay vessels and artefacts to the carved Tuareg-staff door handles, as an expression of Tamba’s spirit and flair.

“The process of designing Tamba was a fascinating exploration into the richness of West African culture, home to hundreds of different ethnic groups, languages and traditions,” she says.

“Tamba embraces a very particular West African joie de vivre. We created not just a dining space, but also the embodiment of community, hospitality and warmth that are so integral in West African homes.”

Info: For online dining reservations, go to tamba.life

