Design News: VR pop-up on King Tut, recycled office furniture, bespoke cabinetry

Travel back in time with pop-up about Egypt’s King Tut
The sands of Sentosa’s Siloso Beach will provide the desert-like setting for an immersive new virtual-reality (VR) show called Tutankhamun Reloaded, which opens on June 1.
The pop-up show will take up about 1,500 sq m at the Sapphire Pavilion on Siloso Beach. It is designed to transport visitors more than 3,000 years back in time, offering a glimpse into the life of the Boy King Tutankhamun before he was mummified with a treasure trove that included gold, precious stones and priceless artefacts in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.
The ticketed interactive exhibition commemorates the centennial of British archaeologist Howard Carter’s 1922 discovery of one of the richest, most celebrated contributions to Egyptology – the mostly intact tomb of an Egyptian king.
The show, which will run till Aug 31, is being brought to Singapore by Ms Lydie Blandeau, founder and producer of Visionairs Gallery Asia, which had organised the successful Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express show at Gardens by the Bay in 2020.
Her firm worked with Mr Sandro Vannini, owner of the intellectual property for the images used for the digital simulations and the Arab World Institute in Paris.
The VR show is a labour of love for Mr Vannini, founder of Italian film production company Laboratoriorosso. He spent the last 30 years working with the antiquities department of the Cairo Museum in Egypt to piece together Tutankhamun’s life story through 360-degree cinematography of the inner chambers of the king’s pyramid.
Info: Tickets start at $30 a person for early-bird bookings to $150 for a family of two adults and two children. Go to str.sg/wvkr
Recycling used office furniture
Dropping off plastic bottles, aluminium cans and paper cartons in recycling bins may be a cinch, but what about an old office desk or conference table?
Home-grown Sustainable Office Solutions (SOS) is a green waste management company that “adopts” used and discarded office furniture.
It is the sustainable arm of JEB Group, a global leader in the production of office furniture.
SOS works with companies to assess the potential for reuse and redistribution of furniture and interior decor for donations to non-government organisations (NGOs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as for deposits at recycling points islandwide.
Any items not selected for reuse will be redistributed to partners of SOS who can restore and modify furniture – a process said to reduce waste by 99.9 per cent as the trashed items would normally have been earmarked for the incinerator.
Since its founding in 2021, the company says it has diverted more than 44,454 used assets from incineration or landfills and repurposed more than a million kilograms of furniture.
Info: Call SOS on 6978-7388 or e-mail thushendran@sos-action.com. To learn more, go to sos-action.com
Crafting bespoke interiors with local makers
Design studio Bold Collectives approaches the home design process in the same way it would plan commercial projects, aiming to maximise the utility and visual appeal of each space “like a Michelin-starred restaurant”, says founder Landon Yeo.
The home-grown team of five designers and consultants has carved out a niche for bespoke looks which fit perfectly into a space, with the budget for each project typically starting at $50,000.
A highlight of the firm’s work is its unique approach to cabinetry. Designers hand-pick all the elements for woodworking, from the best type of hardwood for the project to the lacquer finish and the inlay detail and handles.
The team then works with local makers and artisans such as painters, sculptors and art curators to craft a unique look for each project.
Info: Check out Bold Collectives’ lookbook of interiors at @bold_collectives on Instagram and at boldcollectives.com