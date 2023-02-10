Design News: VR pop-up on King Tut, recycled office furniture, bespoke cabinetry

Travel back in time with pop-up about Egypt’s King Tut

The sands of Sentosa’s Siloso Beach will provide the desert-like setting for an immersive new virtual-reality (VR) show called Tutankhamun Reloaded, which opens on June 1.

The pop-up show will take up about 1,500 sq m at the Sapphire Pavilion on Siloso Beach. It is designed to transport visitors more than 3,000 years back in time, offering a glimpse into the life of the Boy King Tutankhamun before he was mummified with a treasure trove that included gold, precious stones and priceless artefacts in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

​The t​​icketed interactive exhibition commemorates the centennial of British archaeologist Howard Carter’s 1922 discovery of one of the richest, most celebrated contributions to Egyptology – the mostly intact tomb of an Egyptian king.

The show, which will run till Aug 31, is being brought to Singapore by Ms Lydie Blandeau, founder and producer of Visionairs Gallery Asia, which had organised the successful Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express show at Gardens by the Bay in 2020.

Her firm worked with Mr Sandro Vannini, owner of the intellectual property for the images used for the digital simulations and the Arab World Institute in Paris.