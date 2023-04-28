Design News: Time-travel at Alliance Francaise; see sleek bathroom fixtures; splash out at yacht fest

Around The World Exhibition

An exhibition inspired by French author Jules Verne’s 1872 work Around The World In 80 Days, held at the Alliance Francaise de Singapour, promises to take visitors on a whirlwind tour of French transportation through the ages.

The free, immersive Around The World exhibition features a series of talks, film screenings, workshops and activities for children. It ends on July 15.

The experience is based on the adventures of the novel’s protagonist Phileas Fogg, who travelled the world by air, land and sea. There is also a section dedicated to space.

Visitors can explore different eras of transportation and see how French engineering has evolved since the 17th century.

One of the artefacts on show is a model of the world’s first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial aeroplane, Air France’s Concorde, which still holds the record for completing some of the world’s fastest commercial flights.

Learn about French land transportation through the intercity Train a Grande Vitesse, also known as TGV or high-speed train, which holds world records for speed while constantly pushing the limits of high-speed rail technology globally.

There are also exhibits on French sea transport featuring the SS France, the longest Transatlantic passenger liner in the world in the 1960s. Then head to the future with a virtual-reality tour of space exploration.

Visitors also stand a chance to win an Air France ticket from Singapore to Paris by submitting their entry ticket and completing a quiz.

Info: Visit the exhibition at Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road, until July 15. Admission is free. For details, go to str.sg/ioND

Singapore Yachting Festival