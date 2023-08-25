Design News: Singapore Comic Con, Cartier’s summer objects collections

Singapore Comic Con 2023 and Pop Toy Show Singapore 2023

There are two pop culture events to look forward to in the coming months, starting with Pop Toy Show Singapore 2023 from Sept 8 to 10 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

It is organised by Chinese toy company Pop Mart – one of China’s biggest toy collectible players, known for making cutesy, wide-eyed figurines – and local retailer ActionCity. Visitors can look forward to products from Pop Mart and other top collectible brands such as Hot Toys and Medicom Bearbrick, along with upcoming regional designers such as Lesdoublewood.

There will also be collectibles galore at Singapore Comic Con 2023, taking place on Dec 9 and 10 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, with mainstay exhibitors such as MightyJaxx expected to release exclusive products.

Returning for 2023’s event are the tabletop gaming zone, the ever-popular cosplay competition and the W.I.P. Programme Gallery aimed at aspiring creators.

Info: Pop Toy Show tickets are available at str.sg/iSTn and are priced from $25. Singapore Comic Con tickets are available on Klook at str.sg/iSTh and start from $35 for single-day entry; up to two children under the age of 12 can enter free with each paying adult. Those who buy tickets before Aug 31 will be entered into a lucky draw, with prizes including a Star Wars Lego The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter worth $99.

