The eighth Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) returns after four years with a decentralised celebration of garden delights at two locations to reach a larger audience.

The world-class tropical garden and flower event, organised by the National Parks Board (NParks), is ongoing in the heart of Singapore's shopping belt at Ion Orchard mall and Ngee Ann City, as well as in the Botanic Gardens. It showcases the creations of both international and local award-winning garden and floral designers.