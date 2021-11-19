Design News: Secretlab's online deals, Japanese wood showcase

Shop online for better deals on Secretlab chairs

Gaming chair specialist Secretlab's Black Friday sales, which started on Thursday (Nov 18), will run till Nov 26.

Online shoppers get bigger discounts when they check out with buy-now-pay-later payment gateway Atome.

For instance, the Secretlab 2020 Series comes with a base discount of $35.

When shoppers check out with Atome, they enjoy an additional discount of up to $50 off ($50 for new users; $30 for existing users), which brings the total discount to up to $85.

There are also no transport charges if shoppers opt for flatpack delivery.

With Atome checkout, the Secretlab 2022 Series is up to $70 cheaperandthe super-luxe Secretlab Napa Series is up to $250 less.

Secretlab Magnus Desk bundles are also going for up to $105 off ($55 plus up to $50).

Info: Go to the Secretlab website

Yoshino wood featured at exhibition



The Into The Woods exhibition will showcase, among other things, pieces crafted from Yoshino wood. PHOTO: BLACK DESIGN



The third edition of the Into The Woods exhibition at Japanese fashion and lifestyle retailer Lumine Singapore in Clarke Quay will showcase the ideas and innovations of a new generation of craftspeople dedicated to preserving the Yoshino forests.

These forests, which are more than 500 years old, are found in the mountains of central Nara Prefecture in Japan. Theythrive on land that has been afforested - plots that are reserved specifically for growing trees.

These man-made forests - considered to be one of the world's oldest afforested plantations - are prized by residents and visitors for reflecting the Japanese people's innate belief in preserving harmony between humans and nature.

At the showcase, check out items such as chairs, tables and tabletop accessories that bring the beauty of Yoshino wood to life through various textures, shapes and hues.

Info: Into the Woods - Crafted from Yoshino Nature will run at Lumine Singapore (6 Eu Tong Sen Street) from Nov 26 to Jan 5. Go to the website.

United Nations marks World Toilet Day on Nov 19 with stamps



The stamps are available on the United Nations Postal Administration's webstore. PHOTO: UNITED NATIONS



The United Nations issued a set of stamps featuring three designs on Nov 19, designated as World Toilet Day, to raise awareness for about 4.2 billion people around the world who live without access to safely managed sanitation.

The stamps are available on the United Nations Postal Administration's (UNPA) webstore (unstamps.org).

The agency issues stamps and postal stationery, denominated in United States dollars for the UN headquarters in New York; in Swiss francs for the UN office in Geneva; and in euros for the office in Vienna.

The designs of the UN World Toilet Day 2021 stamps show paper sculpture techniques depicting three of the most important ways toilets, water and hygiene add value to people's lives - from safely managed sanitary toilet bowls to enclosed structures for the privacy and dignity of women and young girls.

Info: Go to the UN Stamps website.