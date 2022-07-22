Design News: Samsung dishwashers, Disney's new online store

Samsung launches dishwashers category

Samsung Electronics Singapore has added two dishwashers to its range of home appliances, including a smart model that users can control via their mobile phones.

Both the standard and smart models share basic features such as a Hygiene Care cycle, which has an extended final rinse that raises the water temperature to 70 deg C.

The Flex Load and Auto Adjust features allow users to customise the dishwasher's layout to match their needs - for instance, by adjusting the middle rack vertically, or detaching the top rack entirely.

Info: The Smart Dishwasher ($1,799) has a black finish while the Standard Dishwasher ($1,299) comes in a stainless steel finish. They are available at Samsung's online store and major electronics stores.

