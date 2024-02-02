Design News: New Citadines property at Science Park, get into Valentine’s Day mood with scent gadget

New Citadines property designed as sanctuary in nature

The Ascott Limited, a member of CapitaLand Investment, launched Citadines Science Park Singapore on Feb 1, its eighth Citadines property here.

Nestled within the vibrant Geneo complex, which is a hub for life sciences and innovation, the short- to long-term-stay hotel offers 250 rooms spread over six levels. Room types start from a 20 sq m studio to a 34 sq m one-bedroom apartment.

The development is surrounded by five sustainable buildings housing knowledge-based industries and 3,600 sq m of retail and food-and-beverage outlets.

Sited near Kent Ridge MRT station, the property is also close to shopping haunts such as Star Vista and Holland Village, and a stone’s throw from nature walks, including the Rail Corridor, and Kent Ridge and West Coast Parks.

It is designed by London-based Serie + Multiply Architects together with Ascott’s in-house interior design team.

The concept is centred on natural light to create a sense of openness and tranquillity throughout the space. This is achieved using organic forms, such as curves and the prominent use of green throughout the property.

The goal is to foster a sense of calm and rejuvenation for guests.

Info: Prices start at $187.50++ for a studio room. Rates for bigger rooms are available upon request and depend on length of stay. For reservations, go to bit.ly/4blvdGU

