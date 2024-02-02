Design News: New Citadines property at Science Park, get into Valentine’s Day mood with scent gadget

New Citadines property designed as sanctuary in nature
The Ascott Limited, a member of CapitaLand Investment, launched Citadines Science Park Singapore on Feb 1, its eighth Citadines property here.
Nestled within the vibrant Geneo complex, which is a hub for life sciences and innovation, the short- to long-term-stay hotel offers 250 rooms spread over six levels. Room types start from a 20 sq m studio to a 34 sq m one-bedroom apartment.
The development is surrounded by five sustainable buildings housing knowledge-based industries and 3,600 sq m of retail and food-and-beverage outlets.
Sited near Kent Ridge MRT station, the property is also close to shopping haunts such as Star Vista and Holland Village, and a stone’s throw from nature walks, including the Rail Corridor, and Kent Ridge and West Coast Parks.
It is designed by London-based Serie + Multiply Architects together with Ascott’s in-house interior design team.
The concept is centred on natural light to create a sense of openness and tranquillity throughout the space. This is achieved using organic forms, such as curves and the prominent use of green throughout the property.
The goal is to foster a sense of calm and rejuvenation for guests.
Info: Prices start at $187.50++ for a studio room. Rates for bigger rooms are available upon request and depend on length of stay. For reservations, go to bit.ly/4blvdGU
Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with new wellness gadget
Home-grown wellness solutions brand Mudo Labs has created a pocket-size gadget that blends modern science with ancient acupressure techniques to improve one’s mood.
The Beem is a portable gadget that releases a blend of botanical scents from a cartridge, said to create a sense of well-being in the user when inhaled.
The design is grounded in aromachology – the science of scents – which has been recognised for its health benefits.
When the tip of The Beem’s pen-like design is applied to the acupressure point called the Cupid’s Bow – the recess above the upper lip – the device releases a fusion of scents that may help enhance specific moods, such as being energised or feeling a sense of calm.
For Valentine’s Day on Feb 14, Mudo Labs’ cartridge called Experience The Bond makes a thoughtful gift bundle together with the device.
The cartridge contains rose, mandarin, lemon, geranium and cloves, which are said to help boost affection and emotional warmth.
There are also six cartridges to choose from containing scent blends that are sold separately. These include Experience Kinetic Force, with ginseng to combat fatigue; and Experience The Surge, which has sage to revitalise and energise.
Info: Mudo Labs is offering a Starter pack bundle at $88 for one The Beem device and one cartridge of choice. There are four bundles available, priced from $88 to $200. For Valentine’s Day, there is a 50 per cent discount for every second bundle purchased from Feb 6 to 18. Go to Mudo Labs’ pop-up at 01-K108/K109 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, or www.mudolabs.com
Immersive Monet experience to premiere at Flower Dome on July 12
Gardens by the Bay will stage a first-of-its-kind Impressions Of Monet exhibition from July 12 that combines an immersive multisensory experience with the beauty of nature.
The Flower Dome will be transformed into a showcase of the art, life and garden of French Impressionist painter Claude Monet (1840 to 1926) through the melding of horticulture and technology.
There are two aspects of the exhibition. Impressions Of Monet: The Garden is a floral display that recreates the landscapes of the renowned gardens of Monet’s home in Giverny, France, that were the subject of many of his paintings.
Monet’s house and its gardens, which still stand today, are the second-most-visited tourist attraction in the Normandy region.
The iconic pink house will be recreated at the Flower Dome. Gardens by the Bay’s horticulturists will also put on displays inspired by its adjoining garden, called Clos Normand, and the land at the bottom of Clos Normand which Monet later bought, called the Water Garden.
The landscapes of Clos Normand and the Water Garden were inspirations for Monet’s paintings in his later years.
The second part of the exhibition, Impressions Of Monet: The Experience, is a multisensory experience that celebrates the works and life of Monet and his contemporaries.
Impressions Of Monet is presented by Gardens by the Bay and Singapore company Neon, which stages experiential and immersive entertainment experiences around the world.
Info: Details such as the closing date of the exhibition will be announced later. For updates, go to gardensbythebay.com.sg