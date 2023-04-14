Design News: New appliances and homeware from Smeg, Mistral and Thermos

Smeg’s multi-functional Galileo ovens

Italian appliance brand Smeg is known for colourful appliances with a distinctive retro look, but it also offers products with contemporary designs that will not look out of place in the modern home.

Its new Galileo line of multifunctional ovens falls into the latter category, and will be attractive to home-owners who want to maximise the space constraints that come with city living.

The flagship product in the Galileo line is the Omnichef ($9,380), which boasts traditional, steam and microwave functions in a single appliance. These functions can be programmed to operate simultaneously or one after the other.

During a media demonstration at Smeg’s working showroom at Marina One Show Gallery, private chef Matteo Pertoldi of Atipico used the Omnichef’s three functions to roast a whole raw chicken in less than 30 minutes.

Other useful features include air-frying and sous vide modes, which means you can cut down on even more appliances around your kitchen.

The oven also comes with a vapour-based self-cleaning feature, and its water loading system for steaming is a foldable “straw” that neatly sucks up water from a jug before being tucked away out of sight.

Another highlight in the Galileo line is the Steam100Pro ($5,580), which does away with the microwave function while retaining most of the Omnichef’s other key features.

Info: Go to www.smeg.com/sg

Mistral’s compact desk fan