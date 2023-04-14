Design News: New appliances and homeware from Smeg, Mistral and Thermos

Smeg’s multi-functional Galileo ovens
Italian appliance brand Smeg is known for colourful appliances with a distinctive retro look, but it also offers products with contemporary designs that will not look out of place in the modern home.
Its new Galileo line of multifunctional ovens falls into the latter category, and will be attractive to home-owners who want to maximise the space constraints that come with city living.
The flagship product in the Galileo line is the Omnichef ($9,380), which boasts traditional, steam and microwave functions in a single appliance. These functions can be programmed to operate simultaneously or one after the other.
During a media demonstration at Smeg’s working showroom at Marina One Show Gallery, private chef Matteo Pertoldi of Atipico used the Omnichef’s three functions to roast a whole raw chicken in less than 30 minutes.
Other useful features include air-frying and sous vide modes, which means you can cut down on even more appliances around your kitchen.
The oven also comes with a vapour-based self-cleaning feature, and its water loading system for steaming is a foldable “straw” that neatly sucks up water from a jug before being tucked away out of sight.
Another highlight in the Galileo line is the Steam100Pro ($5,580), which does away with the microwave function while retaining most of the Omnichef’s other key features.
Info: Go to www.smeg.com/sg
Mistral’s compact desk fan
Australian home appliances brand Mistral entered the Singapore market in 1968, the same year it was founded, with its iconic box-shaped fan.
It no longer sells the box fan here, but the brand has remained popular among Singaporeans for other affordable air-movement products, such as standing fans and tower fans.
To celebrate its 55th anniversary, Mistral has introduced a desk fan ($55) that pays homage to the old box version, but in a much smaller package – about 15cm in diameter.
The fan can be tilted up to 90 degrees and has three different speed settings. The front guard detaches easily whenever the blades need cleaning.
As part of an ongoing promotion, customers will receive two fans for the price of one, while stocks last.
Info: Go to Mayer’s website at str.sg/i4ma
Thermos’s Make Life Better range
Thermos, the German-founded brand that has become synonymous with vacuum-insulated flasks, has partnered with the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) to produce three Singapore-exclusive products.
The tumbler ($59), mug with lid ($49) and food jar ($69) were each designed by SAMH clients, who drew inspiration from their respective mental health journeys.
The tumbler, for instance, comes in a pastel-blue hue intended to evoke calm and relaxation.
The tumbler and mug are available for purchase, while the food jar will be available at the end of April. Until then, it can be pre-ordered at the Thermos shop at Takashimaya Department Store in Orchard Road.
Info: Visit Thermos on Shopee at shopee.sg/thermos.singapore