Design News: Metro’s festive tableware; Japanese bronze-making figurine art; lightweight AR glasses

SINGAPORE – Design News is a round-up of the latest developments in design and architecture.
Metro’s luxe CNY range
Metro Department Stores have just rolled out a new Chinese New Year range with a luxe theme, available till Jan 20.
The items include a 41cm Yu Sheng Plate in an exclusive collaboration with American tableware brand Corelle. It features 100 family names and comes with six pairs of chopsticks, and is priced at $39 (usual price: $89).
Another exclusive line is Metro’s 13-piece porcelain tea set from China, which comes in a wooden box and is priced at $148.
Also available is a range of festive essentials, which start at $3.80 for a hongbao organiser to around $7,888 for a gold-threaded art piece.
Info: The new festive line is available in Metro stores at 02-28 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, and 01-18/19 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square. Go to https://str.sg/wFZB
Centuries-old Japanese bronze art
Usagi, which is Japanese for “rabbit”, is the latest of Seiun Souemon Hara’s limited-edition sculptures for sale online. This is a tie-up with Mr Jackson Tan, creative director of local studio Black, and co-founder of art and design collective Phunk Studio.
The mediaeval Japanese atelier’s line of collectibles started in 2020 with the Year of the Rat figurine (Ne), and subsequently the Ox (Ushi) and Tiger (Tora) figurines for the respective Chinese zodiac years.
The atelier continues a 670-year-old tradition of “lost wax” casting, which uses beeswax for the initial hand-sculpting. When baked, the beeswax melts to reveal a bronze figurine, which is then polished using a special smoking technique where burnt rice stems are used to achieve Hara’s signature charred effect.
Info: Each Usagi sculpture, weighing 350g, comes with a Japanese beechwood stand and is priced at $230. Order online at hanabiartisan.bigcartel.com or e-mail talia@blackdesign.com.sg
Lightweight, wearable AR glasses
The world’s top tech companies, such as Meta, Oculus and Microsoft, have been trying to streamline bulky augmented-reality (AR) headgear for years, but have hit a wall in the design of a lightweight wearable.
Chinese global consumer electronics company TCL Electronics has just unveiled a prototype of thick-rimmed spectacles, called RayNeo X2, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, the United States – and they are said to be set to replace conventional AR headgear.
During the launch at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, TCL announced that the prototype is expected to be ready for shipment by the first quarter of 2023.
The glasses are seen as a major breakthrough which will make the next generation of the Internet, Web3, more accessible.
The game-changing Web3 features the metaverse and promises a more open infrastructure believed to benefit small players.
Info: Go to https://str.sg/wFZ2