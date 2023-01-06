Design News: Metro’s festive tableware; Japanese bronze-making figurine art; lightweight AR glasses

SINGAPORE – Design News is a round-up of the latest developments in design and architecture.

Metro’s luxe CNY range

Metro Department Stores have just rolled out a new Chinese New Year range with a luxe theme, available till Jan 20.

The items include a 41cm Yu Sheng Plate in an exclusive collaboration with American tableware brand Corelle. It features 100 family names and comes with six pairs of chopsticks, and is priced at $39 (usual price: $89).

Another exclusive line is Metro’s 13-piece porcelain tea set from China, which comes in a wooden box and is priced at $148.

Also available is a range of festive essentials, which start at $3.80 for a hongbao organiser to around $7,888 for a gold-threaded art piece.

Info: The new festive line is available in Metro stores at 02-28 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, and 01-18/19 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square. Go to https://str.sg/wFZB

Centuries-old Japanese bronze art