Design News: Makers of King Koil open 30,000 sq ft megastore in Bukit Merah

Makers of King Koil open new megastore

Homes & Decor Superstore, the retail arm of the Matsushita Group, has just opened its flagship megastore in Bukit Merah showcasing home furnishing essentials spread over six floors.

Called King Koil Gallery/Ashley Furniture HomeStore @ 12 Jalan Kilang Barat, the 30,000 sq ft megastore sells environmentally friendly furniture made from non-polluting or recycled materials. Each floor is designed to focus on a different part of the home.

King Koil was founded in the United States in 1898 and is known for its pocketed spring technology and mattress innovations. Matsushita Greatwall Corporation, which was founded in 1968, is a manufacturer and distributor of top mattress brands such as King Koil, Dorma and Ashley Furniture.

The first and second floors, and part of the third floor, feature the Ashley range of quality furniture, an American brand established in 1945. From the third to fifth floors, shoppers can take their pick of more than 40 styles of sofas, lounges, home accessories and dining room furniture. An experiential show flat has also been set up on the third floor.

The sixth and highest floor is devoted to more than 40 mattress models, including King Koil, Silentnight, Dorma and Ashley, priced from about $3,000 for a queen-size mattress.

Ms Jenny Koh, group chief operating officer and executive director, says: "Our sales staff will recommend bedding products which are suitable for each customer's needs. For customers who are taller, or whose beds have to fit irregularly shaped rooms, mattresses can also be custom-made."

Shoppers are also encouraged to lie on the mattresses for at least half an hour to get first-hand experience before making a decision to buy. There are also more than 100 types of pillows and a full range of bedding and linens.

Info: Visit the King Koil Gallery/Ashley Furniture HomeStore @ 12 Jalan Kilang Barat

Design studio Stuck launches Peekabook for kids