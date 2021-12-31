Design News: LG's gaming speaker; test a Leica camera

LG launches new speaker for gamers

The gaming industry's rapid growth in hyper-realistic visuals has created demand for better sound accessories for a more immersive experience.

Many gamers don clunky headphones to access the audio in video games and chat with one another, which can get uncomfortable during long gaming sessions.

The new LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is a multi-functional soundbar that incorporates chat functions and takes players deeper into the action with three-dimensional surround sound.

There are also built-in microphones that come with an echo-cancellation algorithm, allowing gamers to communicate clearly online without being drowned out by the noise from the video games.

The speaker was launched in September in the United States, South Korea and some European countries, and was released in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 28). It retails for $699 and is available online at LG Lazada, LG Shopee and KrisShop.

