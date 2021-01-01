Design News: LG to launch WiFi-enabled water heater, design exhibitions, and more

LG's new WiFi-enabled, energy-saving water heater

LG Electronics will release its new energy-efficient Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater in the first quarter of the year.

It is powered by LG's dual inverter compressor, which promotes fast and effective water heating while operating on lower electricity consumption and running costs.

The smart appliance is WiFi-enabled to be compatible with the LG ThinQ app, which means users can control the heater settings from outside the home.

LG will also be presenting its water heater design at the annual Consumer Electronics Show this month. The new water heater will be available in European and North American markets first. Details on pricing have not been released.

Info: Check out LG's CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth at Exhibition.LG.com from Jan 11.

Ikea and Livspace open new design studio at Jurong Point

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has partnered Singapore-based Livspace, South-east Asia and India's largest design and renovation platform, to open a planning and renovation studio at Jurong Point.

The IKEA x Livspace Planning & Renovation Studio, which opens this month, is a first of its kind for Ikea. While Ikea has several other renovation design studios globally, this is its first in Singapore.

The studio offers a range of move-in-ready packages with renovation and construction services and Ikea furniture and furnishings.

Info: www.livspace.com/sg/magazine/hdb-bto-package

DesignSingapore showcases future visions

DesignSingapore Council (DSG) is presenting an exhibition featuring seven designs by eight emerging homegrown designers. The show takes place at the National Design Centre as well as online.

From memory stimulation therapy using new technologies to design probes that aid in overcoming conditioned reflexes such as touching face masks unconsciously, the exhibition highlights the significance of design in safeguarding health and well-being.

It also explores deeply rooted cultural beliefs and provides responses to social developments such as sustainability.

Participating designers were selected through an open call held by DSG in late 2019, and mentored by Ms Wendy Chua and Mr Gustavo Maggio, founders of the Singaporean multidisciplinary design practice Forest & Whale.

Info: The on-site exhibition is held at the National Design Centre (111 Middle Road) till Jan 7. A concurrent online showcase (visionsofthefuture.sg) runs till March 31.

Graphic design show inspired by Covid-19

A new virtual exhibition, Our Graphic Memories of Covid-19, is up at iamaccb.sg, a community service website set up by creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore during the circuit breaker period.

It showcases the graphic designs by more than 100 creatives and members of the public. Some of the works include light-hearted takes on how Singapore adapted to the pandemic.

The works include those from 14 creative industry stalwarts such as Chris Lee, a President's Design Award recipient and creative director of design studio Asylum; and Jackson Tan, co-founder of multi-disciplinary creative agency Black.

The exhibition is organised in collaboration with DesignSingapore Council.

Info: The exhibition runs till Feb 11 at iamaccb.sg.

Buy via Whatsapp Business

WhatsApp Business is fast becoming a go-to platform for small businesses to establish a presence and launch products. It allows customers to chat directly with business owners.

Launched in 2018, the global platform today has more than 50 million registered business owners and a market reach of more than two billion Whatsapp subscribers.

The Facebook-owned business offshoot of the popular messaging service Whatsapp recently launched a new "Carts", which allows customers to add goods or services and send the order as one comprehensive message.

Singapore brands who use Whatsapp Business include Sunday Bedding, Minimakers and Airmocks.

Prices for pillowcases from Sunday Bedding , which started in 2018 start from $38.

Minimakers, which started in 2019, creates beeswax wraps as an alternative to disposable cling wraps. Prices start from $9.90.

Airmocks, which started in 2013 sells free-standing hammocks, with prices starting from $198.

Info: To chat directly with these businesses on WhatsApp, go to wa.me/message/6R52Q2AH4ZKVH1 (Sunday Bedding), wa.me/message/UNAWTKNFTUUVC1 (Minimakers), or wa.me/message/ATFZUUCMADUKA1 (Airmocks)