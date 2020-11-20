Design News: Lego's Super Mario sets, The Jungle Emporium opens, and more

Lego launches new Super Mario sets

Lego and Super Mario fans can now add to the Lego Super Mario collection that was launched earlier this year.

The Lego Group announced earlier this week a new range of Super Mario sets and characters - designed to help players build their own Super Mario world.

Among the new sets is the Master Your Adventure Maker Set - a creative toolbox that enables children to customise building.

Other sets include the Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set, the Wiggler's Poison Swamp Expansion Set, Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack and the Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack.

Also newly released is Series 2 of the Lego Super Mario Character Packs, which features 10 new collectible and buildable characters.

Shop for artisanal collectibles



The Jungle Emporium features items curated from all the corners of the globe by well-travelled interior decor trendsetter Juliane Bailey. PHOTO: THE JUNGLE EMPORIUM



The Jungle Emporium, a new lifestyle boutique which launched earlier this month, is a trove of handcrafted decor, fashion and furniture pieces curated from all the corners of the globe by well-travelled interior decor trendsetter Juliane Bailey.

She says the boutique, which has an upcoming pop-up at Dempsey Hill, reflects everything she loves about travel and the little discoveries that instantly transport one to a favourite place or experience.

"Every object speaks to a strong spirit of passion and authenticity, of pieces I personally connect with," she adds. "It's my way of sharing the treasures I've come across on my travels in Asia and beyond."

Info: The Jungle Emporium's pop-up will be held at The Yurt at The Pantry (by Como) at Dempsey Hill Block, 16A Dempsey Road, from Nov 27 to 29 (9am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday; 9am to 6pm on Sunday). Go to this site for more information.

Home appliances get smart



The app is a collaboration between Electrolux and IBM subsidiary The Weather Company, and will allow smart home appliances to give its user recommendations after scanning the weather. PHOTO: IBM AND ELECTROLUX



The Electrolux Life App creates futuristic scenarios where household appliances are imbued with artificial intelligence (AI).

It is a collaboration between leading global appliance company Electrolux and IBM subsidiary The Weather Company, a global expert on weather and climate data .

An Electrolux home appliance is now able to scan the weather forecast and give its user recommendations - like when to start the dryer because it is about to rain or when to switch off the air purifier because the air quality for that day is good.

Smart appliances can be connected via a few clicks to the app, powered by IBM's next-generation AI-enabled weather forecasting technology.

Compiling hyper-localised data such as air quality, pollen levels and humidity data from IBM's weather data API, the app will provide users with the best data to make the most informed decision about their energy consumption and the optimal use of their appliances.

