Design News: Latest electronics from Jabra, Asus and Xiaomi

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds

Danish audio specialists Jabra have released the latest addition to their Elite line-up. Despite the name, the Elite 4 true wireless earbuds are positioned as an entry-level accessory, with each pair carrying a $160 price tag.

Notable features include active noise cancellation (ANC), along with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that will let users swop seamlessly between two different devices – for instance, a phone and tablet, or tablet and smartwatch.

Jabra says the earbuds can last for up to 5½ hours of listening time with ANC switched on. With the case, users can expect them to last for 22 hours of active usage.

The earbuds come in four hues: dark grey, navy, lilac and light beige.

Info: Available on Shopee and Lazada, and at authorised retailers

