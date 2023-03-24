Design News: Latest electronics from Jabra, Asus and Xiaomi

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds
Danish audio specialists Jabra have released the latest addition to their Elite line-up. Despite the name, the Elite 4 true wireless earbuds are positioned as an entry-level accessory, with each pair carrying a $160 price tag.
Notable features include active noise cancellation (ANC), along with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that will let users swop seamlessly between two different devices – for instance, a phone and tablet, or tablet and smartwatch.
Jabra says the earbuds can last for up to 5½ hours of listening time with ANC switched on. With the case, users can expect them to last for 22 hours of active usage.
The earbuds come in four hues: dark grey, navy, lilac and light beige.
Info: Available on Shopee and Lazada, and at authorised retailers
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED
Taiwanese electronic maker Asus’ Vivobook 13 Slate Oled (T3304) is a detachable laptop – useful for artists, designers and those who want the combined functionality of a tablet and a laptop.
But it will also be of interest to casual users who want to minimise their device count.
It comes with a 13.3-inch Oled Dolby Vision touchscreen and quad-speakers, and is powered by an eight-core Intel 3.8 GHz processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The keyboard and touchpad are magnetically attached, and there is a stylus with four swoppable tips and 4096 pressure sensitivity.
Asus has not scrimped on Vivobook 13 Slate’s built-in ports, as it carries the usual two USB-C ports, audio jack and micro SD card reader. The device also charges via USB-C, with Asus suggesting that users can use a power bank to add some juice in a pinch.
Info: Available for $1,249 at sg.store.asus.com
Xiaomi 13 series phones
Chinese consumer electronics brand Xiaomi recently unveiled its new flagship phones, the Xiaomi 13 ($1,199) and Xiaomi 13 Pro (from $1,599), co-engineered with German camera-maker Leica.
Both models boast triple-camera systems with Leica Vario-Summicron lenses, and features such as 8K video recording. The Xiaomi 13 Pro carries a 23mm wide-angle main camera, a 75mm floating telephoto camera and a 14mm ultra-wide angle camera, which should be more than enough to achieve professional shots similar to those of a DSLR.
The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing platform and run on Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 14 interface, based on the Android 13 operating system. Other features include 120Hz Amoled displays, reverse wireless charging and dual SIM operation.
Info: Go to mi.com/sg