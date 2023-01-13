Design News: Largest Chinese New Year carnival in Marina Bay

Hop on the ride of your life at the Bay Spring Carnival
Bay Spring Carnival, which will run till Jan 29, has the largest number of carnival games and rides offered at the Bayfront Event Space to usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit, which starts on Jan 22.
It is conceived by The Show Master, the creative and experiential division of Uncle Ringo, a local entertainment company specialising in carnivals and entertainment events since 1984.
The division has gone beyond being a vendor for other organisations to helming its own concept shows. This is The Show Master’s first move towards curating its own annual Lunar New Year celebrations.
Visitors will be treated to more than 30 Uncle Ringo carnival rides and games, fairground food treats, and performances such as lion dance and live music.
One of the highlights is Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy On Ice, which is a 2,400 sq m winter wonderland built inside an 11.5m tent where snow machines will recreate an authentic winter environment. There will also be a 4.5m-high Ice Slide and a 260 sq m ice rink for thrills and spills for the whole family.
The carnival is held in partnership with global online travel agency Trip.com.
Info: Bay Spring Carnival is on till Jan 29, from 4 to 10pm on weekdays and 1 to 10.30pm on weekends. From Chinese New Year’s Eve to Jan 23, opening hours will be extended from 1pm to 1am. Carnival credits are available at $50 and $100, which includes a 10 per cent discount when visitors book via Trip.com. Go to sg.trip.com/w/bayspring
Montblanc’s new Meisterstuck pen
At the heart of a fountain pen is its nib – which, when crafted skilfully, allows the writer better penmanship and more precise control.
One of the top names in writing instruments in the world, Montblanc has recently introduced an innovative feature: the curved nib.
Called the Montblanc Meisterstuck Great Masters Calligraphy: Precious Resin 149 Curved Nib, the nib is grounded at a 45-degree angle designed for intricate Chinese, Japanese and Korean calligraphy, as well as for sketching and drawing.
It is hand-sculpted from 18K gold by master artisans in a 35-step process.
Depending on the angle of the curved nib, the calligrapher can draw wide horizontal lines and thin vertical lines, or turn the nib upside down to get the fine line suited for detailed architectural renders.
Info: Priced at $1,460, the nib is available at Montblanc boutiques as well as online at montblanc.com/en-sg
Dyson’s Topaz Orange hair-styling range
Global research and technology company Dyson has unveiled its Topaz Orange line of hairstyling products exclusively for the 2023 gifting period, which runs from Chinese New Year to Valentine’s Day.
The bright hue has been applied to two of its best-selling products: the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long.
The Dyson Hair Care range in special-edition Topaz Orange sidesteps the traditional fiery red typically used to represent Chinese New Year, while still being festive.
It is inspired by the Chinese culture of celebrating luck and prosperity through exchanging mandarin oranges.
The precision-applied metallic finish is designed to mimic the process of anodisation, commonly used in industrial processes. Anodised finishes allow an interplay of light on a product’s surface that enhances the complexity and depth of the chosen colour.
Info: The Topaz Orange line is priced at $649 for the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and $849 for the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long at Dyson Demo Stores. Go to dyson.com.sg