Design News: Largest Chinese New Year carnival in Marina Bay

Hop on the ride of your life at the Bay Spring Carnival

Bay Spring Carnival, which will run till Jan 29, has the largest number of carnival games and rides offered at the Bayfront Event Space to usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit, which starts on Jan 22.

It is conceived by The Show Master, the creative and experiential division of Uncle Ringo, a local entertainment company specialising in carnivals and entertainment events since 1984.

The division has gone beyond being a vendor for other organisations to helming its own concept shows. This is The Show Master’s first move towards curating its own annual Lunar New Year celebrations.

Visitors will be treated to more than 30 Uncle Ringo carnival rides and games, fairground food treats, and performances such as lion dance and live music.

One of the highlights is Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy On Ice, which is a 2,400 sq m winter wonderland built inside an 11.5m tent where snow machines will recreate an authentic winter environment. There will also be a 4.5m-high Ice Slide and a 260 sq m ice rink for thrills and spills for the whole family.

The carnival is held in partnership with global online travel agency Trip.com.

Info: Bay Spring Carnival is on till Jan 29, from 4 to 10pm on weekdays and 1 to 10.30pm on weekends. From Chinese New Year’s Eve to Jan 23, opening hours will be extended from 1pm to 1am. Carnival credits are available at $50 and $100, which includes a 10 per cent discount when visitors book via Trip.com. Go to sg.trip.com/w/bayspring

