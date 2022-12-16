Design News: King Living sale, LG’s next-gen fridge and metaverse workshops at Suntec City

The Zaza luxury three-seater sofa comes in a range of materials and an engineered steel frame. PHOTO: KING LIVING
Chantal Sajan
Senior Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago

Get King Living furniture at up to 50 per cent off this weekend

If you have had your eye on King Living furniture, this weekend is your chance to bag big bargains.

The award-winning Australian furniture brand is slashing prices on select items by up to 50 per cent till Dec 18.

One of the brand’s bestsellers, the Jasper queen-size bed, is now 35 per cent off at $3,850 (usual price is $5,978). The entire bed can be customised from head to base with a choice of 200 materials, such as European leather and fabrics. The covers can also be easily removed for deep cleaning of the mattress.

Also on sale is the Zaza luxury three-seater fabric sofa, which is now priced at $3,350 (usual price is $5,800). The ultra-plush sofa, which is also available in a range of other materials, features an engineered steel frame and won in the product design category of the Australian Good Design Awards in 2018.

Developed in collaboration with Australian designer Charles Wilson, the Zaza features integrated hinges embedded within the arms that allow them to fold out at various angles. Users can easily convert the sofa into a bed.

Info: King Living will be running another sale for the New Year starting from Dec 23. Details will be announced at kingliving.com

LG Electronics to unveil new see-through fridge

The LG InstaView French-Door fridge comes in a sleek stainless-steel finish and is designed to sit flush with surrounding cabinetry. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS

With the LG InstaView French-Door refrigerator, you need not open the door to see its contents. Instead, just knock twice on its mirror panel to see what is inside.

This next-generation design saves energy as it prevents cold air from escaping from the inner temperature-controlled chambers when the fridge door is open.

South Korean global consumer products brand LG Electronics will launch the appliance at CES 2023, which takes place from Jan 5 to 8 in Las Vegas.

Formerly called the Consumer Electronics Show, CES is an annual trade show for cutting-edge innovations.

The LG InstaView French-Door fridge, which comes in a sleek stainless-steel finish, is designed to sit flush with surrounding cabinetry. It features the prominent mirror-coated glass called the InstaView on one of its three doors.

Info: Prices and availability in Singapore have yet to be announced. For information on the launch at CES, go to lg.com/sg

Digital art events and workshops at Suntec City

Y2123 by Layer C is a digital platform founded by Keith Teo. PHOTO: Y2123 By Layer C

As part of the Christmas in the City celebrations at Suntec City, visitors get to view the latest non-fungible token (NFT) artworks, as well as participate in digital art workshops and discussions with artists who are making inroads in the metaverse.

The programmes are a collaboration between the mall and The Show Master, an experiential entertainment arm of established carnival operator, Uncle Ringo.

The NFT Exhibit at Atrium Towers 1 and 2 showcases digital projects such as Memotics, Imaginary Ones, Prime Planet and Y2123 by Layer C, which involve creating digital worlds accessible through virtual and augmented realities.

A community space has also been set up for fans and members of the public to network and keep abreast of the latest developments.

The highlight is a fireside chat with the founders of the four featured projects, which is open to the public on Dec 17 from 2 to 4pm. It is designed for those who are curious about the metaverse.

Daily digital art workshops run till Dec 25, where visitors can pick up tips on how to create their own digital art under the guidance of local creatives. A printing station allows participants to put their creations on T-shirts, tote bags and badges.

Info: To register, go to str.sg/wCF6

