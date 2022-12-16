Design News: King Living sale, LG’s next-gen fridge and metaverse workshops at Suntec City

Get King Living furniture at up to 50 per cent off this weekend



If you have had your eye on King Living furniture, this weekend is your chance to bag big bargains.

The award-winning Australian furniture brand is slashing prices on select items by up to 50 per cent till Dec 18.

One of the brand’s bestsellers, the Jasper queen-size bed, is now 35 per cent off at $3,850 (usual price is $5,978). The entire bed can be customised from head to base with a choice of 200 materials, such as European leather and fabrics. The covers can also be easily removed for deep cleaning of the mattress.

Also on sale is the Zaza luxury three-seater fabric sofa, which is now priced at $3,350 (usual price is $5,800). The ultra-plush sofa, which is also available in a range of other materials, features an engineered steel frame and won in the product design category of the Australian Good Design Awards in 2018.

Developed in collaboration with Australian designer Charles Wilson, the Zaza features integrated hinges embedded within the arms that allow them to fold out at various angles. Users can easily convert the sofa into a bed.

Info: King Living will be running another sale for the New Year starting from Dec 23. Details will be announced at kingliving.com

