Design News: King Koil store opens in Bendemeer, upcycled immersive installation at Millenia Walk

Seed Tree Stage at Millenia Walk
Lighting designer and Young Artist Award 2019 recipient Gabriel Chan has designed an immersive installation of lights and sound to celebrate the coming of spring.
Called Seed Tree Stage, the 7m-high installation is conceived as a garden in the heart of the city, with lights that have been programmed to resemble flowers blooming to the rhythm of a soundscape.
Chan – who was also the lighting designer for Singapore’s National Day Parade in 2017, 2018 and 2020 – designed the light show for Seed Tree Stage around three short stories on the theme of spring and togetherness.
The first brings visitors on a journey from a serene white winter to a colourful burst of spring. This is followed by a segment that suggests the warmth of reuniting with loved ones and bonding over shared traditions.
Finally, the show, which lasts eight minutes in all, ends with lights of radiant and vibrant tones, meant to convey the theme of diversity and interaction.
Made from upcycled wood by local furniture company Timber Actually, the work’s material was repurposed from Millenia Walk’s Seed Tree For Christmas decoration in 2023 into a Chinese New Year centrepiece for 2024.
The installation will be on display at the mall until Feb 24, after which it will be repurposed into modular shelves, which can be brought home by shoppers as part of Millenia Walk’s Adopt-A-Shelf Programme.
Info: Daily till Feb 24; showtimes at noon, 1, 2, 6.30, 7.30 and 8.30pm at The Great Hall, Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard – Arthur Sim
King Living’s annual sale includes 1977 Sofa
One of the highlights of Australian furniture brand King Living’s annual anniversary sale is its 1977 Sofa.
Back in the 1970s, the brand’s founder David King and his interior stylist-mother Gwen King created what the brand says is the first affordable range of designer sofas, with a recyclable steel frame backed by a 25-year warranty.
The duo’s philosophy of making affordable furniture that is comfortable, durable and modular made the brand a success since the introduction of its seminal 1977 Sofa.
Today, King Living produces a wide range of indoor as well as outdoor furniture with gentle curves and a modular design, engineered with a proprietary seating system called Postureflex for spine support and comfort.
Its fabric collections also allow covers to be easily removed and machine-washed at home.
For the sale, which is on till March 17, King Living’s 1977 Sofa range is priced at $590 for a single chair module (usual price: $1,112) and $1,990 (usual price: $3,902) for a three-module package. There are also discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected designs such as the Aura Outdoor Sofa and Delta Sofa.
Info: King Living showrooms are at 01-00 Hong Aik Building, 22 Kallang Avenue; and 01-02 and 01-03 Thye Hong Centre, 2 Leng Kee Road. For details, go to kingliving.com – Chantal Sajan
King Koil Ashley Furniture HomeStore to open at Bendemeer on March 1
King Koil Ashley Furniture HomeStore will open its fourth retail outlet in Bendemeer on March 1.
Parent company Homes & Decor Superstore, which is the retail arm of the Matsushita Group, currently has three stores – the Alexandra Megastore at 12 Jalan Kilang Barat; 67 Sungei Kadut Drive; and Marina Square mall at 6 Raffles Boulevard.
American brand King Koil, which started in 1898, is known for its pocketed spring technology and mattress innovations. Matsushita Greatwall Corporation, founded in Singapore in 1968, is a manufacturer and distributor of top mattress brands such as King Koil, Dorma and Ashley Furniture.
The new 6,000 sq ft showroom at the Luzerne Building in Bendemeer will showcase mattresses, bedding items, home furniture as well as indoor and outdoor furnishings.
One of the retail chain’s bestsellers is the King Koil hotel collection of mattresses, which is adapted from the range that the brand manufactures for five-star global hotels.
The soft, cuddly top panel of each mattress in the hotel collection comes in cooling fabric options and is known for its robust posture support.
There is a Chinese New Year sale at its three existing stores, where shoppers can bag bargains on a wide range of home furniture, such as the King Koil Hotel Collection St Ritz queen bed set, which is going for $3,592 (usual price: $4,829).
Info: The new King Koil Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens at 01-06 Luzerne Building, 72 Bendemeer Road, on March 1. For updates on sales and promotions, go to kingkoil.com.sg – Chantal Sajan