Design News: King Koil store opens in Bendemeer, upcycled immersive installation at Millenia Walk

Seed Tree Stage at Millenia Walk

Lighting designer and Young Artist Award 2019 recipient Gabriel Chan has designed an immersive installation of lights and sound to celebrate the coming of spring.

Called Seed Tree Stage, the 7m-high installation is conceived as a garden in the heart of the city, with lights that have been programmed to resemble flowers blooming to the rhythm of a soundscape.

Chan – who was also the lighting designer for Singapore’s National Day Parade in 2017, 2018 and 2020 – designed the light show for Seed Tree Stage around three short stories on the theme of spring and togetherness.

The first brings visitors on a journey from a serene white winter to a colourful burst of spring. This is followed by a segment that suggests the warmth of reuniting with loved ones and bonding over shared traditions.

Finally, the show, which lasts eight minutes in all, ends with lights of radiant and vibrant tones, meant to convey the theme of diversity and interaction.

Made from upcycled wood by local furniture company Timber Actually, the work’s material was repurposed from Millenia Walk’s Seed Tree For Christmas decoration in 2023 into a Chinese New Year centrepiece for 2024.

The installation will be on display at the mall until Feb 24, after which it will be repurposed into modular shelves, which can be brought home by shoppers as part of Millenia Walk’s Adopt-A-Shelf Programme.

Info: Daily till Feb 24; showtimes at noon, 1, 2, 6.30, 7.30 and 8.30pm at The Great Hall, Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard – Arthur Sim

King Living’s annual sale includes 1977 Sofa