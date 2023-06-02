Design News: Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Stories pop-up exhibition

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Stories pop-up exhibition

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched a new exhibition at Marina Bay Sands, spotlighting its iconic Reverso timepiece.

Running until June 8, the Reverso Stories exhibition will take watch fans in Singapore through a historical retrospective of the Reverso’s design, which was created in 1931.

The watch is known for its swivelling case, which lets it slide along its support to be completely turned over without the wearer taking the timepiece off the wrist.

The pop-up’s collection of 27 watches includes the striking Reverso One Precious Colors with its bejewelled geometric pattern.