Design News: Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Stories pop-up exhibition

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Stories pop-up exhibition
Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched a new exhibition at Marina Bay Sands, spotlighting its iconic Reverso timepiece.
Running until June 8, the Reverso Stories exhibition will take watch fans in Singapore through a historical retrospective of the Reverso’s design, which was created in 1931.
The watch is known for its swivelling case, which lets it slide along its support to be completely turned over without the wearer taking the timepiece off the wrist.
The pop-up’s collection of 27 watches includes the striking Reverso One Precious Colors with its bejewelled geometric pattern.
Visitors can feast their eyes on the Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque, which the brand considers to be its most complex Reverso creation to date, with its four distinct display cases.
This horological marvel was in development for more than six years and is said to enable the wearer to determine the next occurrence of eclipses and other astronomical events.
Also on display is the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon timepiece, which was unveiled at the Watches and Wonders trade show in April. This watch houses the Calibre 847, a movement – or watch engine – that is less than 4mm thick despite containing 254 components.
There will also be a digital installation by South Korean artist Yiyun Kang, who specialises in projection-mapping installations.
Her work for the exhibition, titled Origin, pays homage to the mathematical concept of the golden ratio as well as the Art Deco movement, both of which inspired the Reverso’s design.
Also known as the golden number, golden proportion or divine proportion, the golden ratio is used in design for organic and natural-looking compositions. Famous examples are the Pyramids of Giza and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
At the end of their horological journey, visitors can drop by the exhibition’s 1931 Cafe for a specially created pastry and beverage.
Where: Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: Until June 8, 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free but by appointment only. Book at str.sg/i3ZE
Photo Phactory’s shophouse-inspired lacquerware
Home-grown label Photo Phactory reimagines Singapore’s rich heritage into visually striking products such as Chinoiserie-accented mango-wood cheese boards and midi skirts that mix and match colourful Peranakan tiles.
The brand’s new lacquer collection, Shophouse Edit, draws inspiration from the beloved architectural icon.
The collection includes 12 pieces in four colours: a tray (40cm by 25cm, $140), a latched box with eight compartments (33cm by 30cm, $145) and a coaster set featuring two shophouse designs ($90). Each hand-crafted piece is made of medium-density fibreboard.
Photo Phactory’s founder Valley Arora recommends that the items be used only to serve or store dry products, and are to be cleaned with a damp cloth. Scouring pads or other rough materials should not be used as these can scratch the lacquerware.
Info: Go to www.photophactorysg.com