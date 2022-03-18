Design News: Ikea's Morocco style for Hari Raya; high-tech ART; Dulux paints

Ikea's Morocco-inspired collection

Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea has launched its Morocco-inspired collection, which features bold geometric motifs.

The Hembjuden range comprises tableware, rugs and home accents.

British artist-designer Jennifer Idrizi, who is behind the collection for Ikea, says she created two interpretations of Moroccan design that can be mixed and matched - a modern, colourful expression with geometric patterns and a more traditional monotone line, mainly in black and white.

Prices range from $4.90 for a side plate to $199 for a low pile rug.

As Hari Raya falls on May 3 in 2022, the Swedish Food Market will offer halal festive fare such as barbecued dried meats ($24.90 for 450g), Ondeh Ondeh Cake ($21.90, 500g) and Cheese Bangkit ($7.90, 240g). The full range will be available from April 3 to May 2.

Info: Ikea will be extending its opening hours from April 24 to 28 and May 1 and 2. Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Jurong will be open from 10am to 10pm while Ikea Tampines will be open from 11am to 10pm. Go to Ikea's website.

