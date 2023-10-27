Design News: Ikea lights up with Deepavali line-up; Star Living unveils new furniture HQ

Star Living unveils regional HQ



Home-grown furniture brand Star Living moved into its new seven-storey regional headquarters in Sungei Kadut on Tuesday.

It houses the company’s corporate office, fully automated warehouse and five furniture showrooms.

The facade features folded sheets of metal panels with contrasting hues. The space at the promenade is enhanced by landscaping and animal figurines, while an undulating ceiling connects the main entrance and the interior spaces.

The zones between the outdoor and indoor public spaces are visually connected by a pedestrian walkway, cycling paths and biophilic accents such as landscaping.

The 19,050 sq m facility in Sungei Kadut is the company’s most advanced furniture warehouse, incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) technologies such as driverless vehicles and mobile shuttles that dispense with manual labour.

IoT refers to a network that allows communication between devices that are connected to it.