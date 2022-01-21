Design News: Home-grown CNY decor, photography exhibition

Dessert-themed Abundance series

Home-grown lifestyle brand Onlewo gets festive with its Abundance series of home accessories for Chinese New Year comprising table runners, coasters and cushions.

Mr Mike Tay, who co-founded the store with partner Eugene Yip in 2015, says the designs incorporate distinctly Singaporean motifs in a stylised, repetitive pattern.

"Look closely and, besides the central Chinese character meaning "fortune", you will also find prints of Singapore desserts in the Kueh Tile design, including kueh tutu, pineapple tart, kueh dadar, peng kueh, ladoo, dumpling and otah-otah," says Mr Tay.

"The pattern also symbolises a life of optimism and fulfilment."