Design News: Frette’s bedding range, Pop Mart bunny collectibles and Sharp’s new dryer

Luxe bedding brand Frette celebrates A Clean Slate in new range

Italian luxury linen and lifestyle brand Frette’s A Clean Slate collection draws inspiration from the idea of art as one of the greatest forms of self-expression.

The new range, which is part of the latest Frette Fall-Winter collection, includes bedding, bath essentials and home accessories.

A highlight is the Luxury Velvet Quilt in Dawn Pink, crafted from smooth cotton velvet and finished with a distinctive rectangular pattern.

There are also boudoir shams, which are small decorative pillows in cotton sateen finished with a modern diagonal-line macrame lace panel and matching decorative Luxury Velvet cushions in Dawn Pink.

Prices start at $380 for an embroidered boudoir sham to $3,975 for a Luxury Velvet Quilt in Dawn Pink.

Info: Shop for the full bedding range and accessories at Frette’s flagship boutique at 01-10/11 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue.

Grab Pop Mart bunny collectibles at Marina Square