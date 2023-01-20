Design News: Frette’s bedding range, Pop Mart bunny collectibles and Sharp’s new dryer

Luxe bedding brand Frette celebrates A Clean Slate in new range
Italian luxury linen and lifestyle brand Frette’s A Clean Slate collection draws inspiration from the idea of art as one of the greatest forms of self-expression.
The new range, which is part of the latest Frette Fall-Winter collection, includes bedding, bath essentials and home accessories.
A highlight is the Luxury Velvet Quilt in Dawn Pink, crafted from smooth cotton velvet and finished with a distinctive rectangular pattern.
There are also boudoir shams, which are small decorative pillows in cotton sateen finished with a modern diagonal-line macrame lace panel and matching decorative Luxury Velvet cushions in Dawn Pink.
Prices start at $380 for an embroidered boudoir sham to $3,975 for a Luxury Velvet Quilt in Dawn Pink.
Info: Shop for the full bedding range and accessories at Frette’s flagship boutique at 01-10/11 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue.
Grab Pop Mart bunny collectibles at Marina Square
Global pop culture and entertainment company Pop Mart is ushering in the Year of the Water Rabbit in collaboration with Marina Square at the shopping centre’s central atrium till Feb 2.
The toymaker has launched a “Three! Two! One! Happy Chinese New Year Series!” of bunny-inspired figurines packaged in special blind boxes.
A blind box is packaging that keeps the collectible toy a mystery until the box is opened. The toys typically come in a series, with some of the collection’s figurines rarer than others.
Visit the Marina Square x Pop Mart Pop-Up Store until Feb 2 to collect the blind boxes, and snap pictures with the life-size sculptures from the Sweet Bean I Am Here! toy series against a festive backdrop of peach blossoms.
To commemorate Chinese New Year, visitors to the pop-up will also get a chance to pre-order the Singapore-exclusive Sweet Bean UFO Catcher and Gashapon Machine Limited Edition 100% figurines. An extension of the popular Sweet Bean I Am Here! series, this pair of collectibles comes equipped with its own built-in lighting.
Info: Visitors who pre-order Sweet Bean UFO Catcher and Gashapon Machine Limited Edition 100% figurines will get an $8 Pop Mart voucher. For updates on Marina Square and Pop Mart events, go to Instagram @marinasquaresg and @popmartsg.
Sharp’s new dryer powered by heat pump technology
Unpredictable weather can wreak havoc on laundry, especially when drying clothes indoors. The dampness that clings to clothes can take days to evaporate fully, provided there is adequate cross-ventilation in the room.
To address this household problem, Japanese home appliances and electronics brand Sharp has released its Heat Pump Dryer, designed to effectively dry laundry no matter how wild the weather.
Operating on a newly designed heat pump, the standalone model has an Express 34-Minute Dry Mode that can dry up to 1kg of cotton shirts in just 34 minutes with a high-speed spin cycle.
To accommodate this higher spin power, the cabinet comes with a special wave design for greater stability, which also lowers vibrations and noise levels while in operation. The result: fresher and fluffier fabrics that have been purged of residual moisture.
The dryer comes in black and white, and has 15 programmes such as Cotton Extra Dry, Cotton Cupboard Dry and Synthetics Iron Dry.
The Sharp Heat Pump Dryer also bears the 5-Ticks energy-efficiency rating by the National Environment Agency, which encourages brands to introduce more high-efficiency models with greater cost savings.
Info: The Sharp KD-HD9S7GW Heat Pump Dryer is priced at $1,719 for the black model and $1,664 for the white version. They are available on Sharp’s Cocoro Life store as well as selected authorised retailers.