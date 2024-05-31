Design News: Family fun at The Fullerton Heritage precinct, Lego space mission at Nex mall

Explore The Fullerton Heritage precinct

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore have lined up a range of fun family activities for the June school holidays.

Their new Summer Merriment room package starts with a complimentary breakfast for the whole family.

Children below the age of 12 will be given an ice-cream pass for a complimentary scoop of ice cream at the Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or any dining outlet at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

Kids will get a colouring set and a Fullerton Explorer booklet for an epic adventure to uncover the history of The Fullerton Heritage precinct.

The booklet is a guide to the precinct, including The Fullerton Hotel in the Fullerton Building. Built in 1928, the structure once housed the General Post Office.

Other heritage buildings in the precinct include The Fullerton Waterboat House, Clifford Pier and the former Customs House. These are complemented by The Fullerton Bay Hotel, One Fullerton and The Fullerton Pavilion.