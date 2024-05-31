Design News: Family fun at The Fullerton Heritage precinct, Lego space mission at Nex mall

Explore The Fullerton Heritage precinct
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore have lined up a range of fun family activities for the June school holidays.
Their new Summer Merriment room package starts with a complimentary breakfast for the whole family.
Children below the age of 12 will be given an ice-cream pass for a complimentary scoop of ice cream at the Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or any dining outlet at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.
Kids will get a colouring set and a Fullerton Explorer booklet for an epic adventure to uncover the history of The Fullerton Heritage precinct.
The booklet is a guide to the precinct, including The Fullerton Hotel in the Fullerton Building. Built in 1928, the structure once housed the General Post Office.
Other heritage buildings in the precinct include The Fullerton Waterboat House, Clifford Pier and the former Customs House. These are complemented by The Fullerton Bay Hotel, One Fullerton and The Fullerton Pavilion.
Guests can enhance their stay with a range of family-friendly experiences, such as a journey through the Civic District in a vintage sidecar and craft workshops using recycled materials.
Info: The Summer Merriment package starts at $430 a night at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore; and $700 a night at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore for two adults and two children. Available for stays until June 30.
Lego’s space-themed mission at Nex mall
Kids can go on an adventure with Lego’s latest space-themed campaign, which features new Lego Space sets, and an islandwide physical and digital scavenger hunt with Lego astronaut and mascot Benny.
The new collection comprises four Lego sets across different themes. Prices range from $47.90 for a Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life set to $159.90 for a Heavy Cargo Spaceship set.
As part of the launch campaign, a Lego Lost In Space: A Mission To Return Home event will run till June 16 at Nex mall in Serangoon Central.
The Level 1 atrium has been designed to allow children to explore space through a series of challenges at certain “mission stations”.
Children will receive a stamp after completing each challenge. By collecting all the stamps, they can redeem a mini Lego Space Shuttle.
Another highlight is the scavenger hunt centred on Benny from the 2014 animated adventure film, The Lego Movie. This time, Benny and his friends have “crash-landed” in Singapore. Participants can locate the missing mini-figures at the event, and online at the social media pages of Nex and The Lego Group, to join the hunt and win prizes.
A recent survey by The Lego Group in Singapore found that 81 per cent of children are interested in the mysteries of space. Independent research was conducted on about 900 children aged four to 14, as well as their parents, by multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos on behalf of The Lego Group from March 18 to April 22.
About 85 per cent of children said that finding new things such as planets, stars and galaxies was “interesting”. This growing fascination with space inspired The Lego Group to create experiences that further children’s interests and ignite their imaginations.
From June 1 to 16, families can also see a life-size Lego Astronaut Benny mascot between 2 and 6pm on weekends.
Info: Go to lego.com/en-sg
Gym brand Cycling Bears opens showroom
Home-grown luxury gym equipment brand Cycling Bears has opened a new experiential wellness centre in Joo Chiat for fitness enthusiasts seeking bespoke equipment for their home gyms.
The expansion comes after Cycling Bears’ successful launch in Singapore in 2022 with a 70 sq m private showroom in East Coast Road by co-founders Tudi Guillamot and Debra Tay. The duo specialise in redesigning fitness experiences in countries such as Germany, Australia and the Philippines.
The private showroom was replaced by the 90 sq m experiential showroom in late April.
It features high-end gym equipment made with sustainable materials, as well as a range of recovery options, such as an infrared sauna and an app-controlled customisable ice bath.
Ice baths, such as the showroom’s high-tech Brass Monkey brand, have become increasingly popular in the last few years with more and more people looking to “biohack” their health and recover from workouts faster.
Prices range from $300 for a skipping rope to more than $30,000 for a customised ice bath. The showroom is set up as a home living environment so visitors can visualise the equipment in their own homes.
A highlight of the product range available is from Polish brand Pent. The brand, which is exclusively distributed in Singapore by Cycling Bears, is a luxury gym equipment specialist that provides products made with marine-grade stainless steel, sustainably sourced natural wood and luxe Italian leather.
It also features an augmented-reality option to help customers visualise how its gym products will look in homes, hotels or offices.
Another highlight is the Sunlighten infrared sauna, where users can customise each wavelength.
Info: Cycling Bears’ new showroom is at 01-04 The Modules, 387 Joo Chiat Road. Go to cyclingbears.com