Design News: Doujin Market fan convention, Mighty Jaxx collectibles, Mother’s Day flowers

Doujin Market returns
Singapore has always had a dedicated fandom sub-culture, with plenty of anime, manga and gaming fans enjoying and producing their own fanmade content such as art and cosplay.
Much of the community lives online, but there are also home-grown conventions serving to bring these fans together, such as Doujin Market, which celebrates its eight edition at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre this weekend.
More than 400 creators from some dozen countries will be there plying their fanmade art and swag, based on their own original works or inspired by popular fandoms such as the Genshin Impact mobile game and Spy X Family anime and manga series.
Virtual creators – online content creators who use virtual avatars – will also have a presence at the event, dialling in from their respective home bases to interact directly with Singapore fans. They include Lucius Merryweather, a Web comic writer and virtual YouTuber.
Where: Hall 403/404, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall
When: Saturday, noon to 8pm, and Sunday, 11am to 7pm
Admission: From $10 for a day pass, purchase at str.sg/io8h
Mighty Jaxx’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender and Line Friends collectibles
Home-grown toy collectible-maker Mighty Jaxx has released new collectibles inspired by popular cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 to 2008) and the Line Friends characters.
The Last Airbender Kwistal Fwenz Series 01 Collection consists of seven 3.5-inch (8.9cm) PVC and vinyl figurines of fan-favourite characters from the animated series, such as Aang, Appa and and Toph ($12.99 each).
Meanwhile, Brown and Sally, the bear and bird respectively from the Line Friends series of characters, are the latest to join the toy-maker’s popular XXRAY series. These collectibles are available as 7.5-inch (19cm) vinyl art toys ($199 each), with one vertical half of the figure designed to look like it has gone through an X-ray machine.
Info: mightyjaxx.com
The Humid House’s Mother’s Day floral arrangements
If you are looking to level up your Mother’s Day flowers game, the floral arrangements from botanical design studio The Humid House are sure to impress the mothers in your life.
Its Mother’s Day collection this year pairs adult flowers and fruit together with miniature “baby” versions to symbolise motherhood in a floral bouquet.
Highlights include the eye-catching and fiery Warrior bouquet ($320), which comprises baby and adult pineapples on the stem with maroon orchid sprays; and the Breeze arrangement ($170), which brings together baby-blue hydrangea and Sweet William flowers in a striking, multi-hued palette.
For the gardening mum, the Garden Bowl ($150) makes a fun gift, as it combines bright yellow chrysanthemum flowers with a baby tomato plant that can be repotted to continue growing.
Info: Orders open until May 10 for delivery between May 12 and 14. Go to str.sg/io8X