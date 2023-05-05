Design News: Doujin Market fan convention, Mighty Jaxx collectibles, Mother’s Day flowers

Doujin Market returns

Singapore has always had a dedicated fandom sub-culture, with plenty of anime, manga and gaming fans enjoying and producing their own fanmade content such as art and cosplay.

Much of the community lives online, but there are also home-grown conventions serving to bring these fans together, such as Doujin Market, which celebrates its eight edition at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre this weekend.

More than 400 creators from some dozen countries will be there plying their fanmade art and swag, based on their own original works or inspired by popular fandoms such as the Genshin Impact mobile game and Spy X Family anime and manga series.

Virtual creators – online content creators who use virtual avatars – will also have a presence at the event, dialling in from their respective home bases to interact directly with Singapore fans. They include Lucius Merryweather, a Web comic writer and virtual YouTuber.

Where: Hall 403/404, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall

When: Saturday, noon to 8pm, and Sunday, 11am to 7pm

Admission: From $10 for a day pass, purchase at str.sg/io8h

