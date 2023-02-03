Design News: City Sprouts’ Farmers Market; Lionsbot launches new cleaning robot

Get fresh vanilla beans and olive oil at City Sprouts’ Farmers Market

Social enterprise City Sprouts, which occupies the former premises of Henderson Secondary School, organises a monthly Farmers Market that showcases produce from local urban farms and artisanal crafts.

It has put together a special Love and Hope Edition on Saturday to commemorate World Cancer Day that falls on the same day, as well as celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Part of the proceeds will go to the Singapore Cancer Society.

The food producers at the market include Mireia, a local urban farm founded by Charles Santoso and his wife Juwita Maha Ranni Setiawan.