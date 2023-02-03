Design News: City Sprouts’ Farmers Market; Lionsbot launches new cleaning robot

Get fresh vanilla beans and olive oil at City Sprouts’ Farmers Market
Social enterprise City Sprouts, which occupies the former premises of Henderson Secondary School, organises a monthly Farmers Market that showcases produce from local urban farms and artisanal crafts.
It has put together a special Love and Hope Edition on Saturday to commemorate World Cancer Day that falls on the same day, as well as celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Part of the proceeds will go to the Singapore Cancer Society.
The food producers at the market include Mireia, a local urban farm founded by Charles Santoso and his wife Juwita Maha Ranni Setiawan.
The couple grow about 100 vanilla plants in pots along the common corridor in front of their Housing Board flat in Tampines, as well as in other plots around Singapore. Real vanilla extract, unlike essence which is artificial, makes a difference in baking because of its unrivalled floral and fruity aroma.
Another highlight is Papa’s Grove, a family-owned, award-winning brand that has been producing some of the world’s finest olive oil from Peloponnese, Greece, for four generations.
The brand will showcase a selection of pure extra virgin olive oil, raw honey and other natural healthy produce such as lemon-baked pistachios and aromatic organic oregano.
Info: City Sprouts’ Farmers Market is at 102 Henderson Road. Admission is free. Go to https://str.sg/wtBx
LionsBot launches game-changing cleaning robot
LionsBot International, a home-grown maker of professional cleaning robots powered by artificial intelligence, unveiled its latest cutting-edge robot on Feb 1.
The company, founded in 2018, deployed more than 400 robots in Singapore in 2022, on top of more than 600 robots in 30 other countries.
LionsBot says the industrial-strength R12 Rex CS, is first in its class with proprietary roller and sweeper brush mechanisms working in tandem, which are said to be able to pick up anything from large-sized debris to fine dirt. This allows the robot to be deployed without the need for pre-sweeping.
Among its many high-tech bells and whistles is an advanced 3D Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) imaging unit. This helps the robot navigate surfaces through intelligent path planning that adapts to large obstacles and allows it to pick up even the smallest of debris.
The robot’s brush pressure can go up to 95kg, while side brushes push debris inwards even from the edges of walls, allowing it to clean up to 100,000 sq ft on a single power charge.
Info: lionsbot.com
LG shows cutting-edge digital signage technology at Europe trade fair
LG Electronics (LG) presented its state-of-the-art digital signage solutions at the four-day Integrated Systems Europe 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, which ended on Friday.
Visitors to the company’s booth were treated to hyper-realistic images created with technology such as Micro LED, Transparent Oled signage and LED displays – designed for a range of industries including retail, corporate, education and hospitality.
One of the highlights is the debut of the 272-inch LG Magnit 8K Micro LED, which boasts a jaw-dropping display – both in scale and picture quality. The Micro LED technology leverages millions of self-emissive micrometre-scale pixels to create images of exceptional vibrancy and depth, while its 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320) delivers razor-sharp details.
It is designed to stand out in public urban spaces, as well as for use in boardrooms and corporate and hotel lobbies.
Details of the official launch in global markets as well as pricing will be announced at a later date.
Info: https://str.sg/wtBY