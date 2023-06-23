Design News: Casio’s Stranger Things watch; King Koil’s BTO Sale

Casio launches digital watch model inspired by Netflix hit series Stranger Things

Japanese electronics giant Casio Computer Co’s new watch, the A120WEST, is a neat retro tribute, a collaboration model inspired by the Netflix cult series Stranger Things (2016 to present) which is set in the 1980s.

It is based on the classic A120, a model which Casio also released in the 1980s.

The A120WEST is a spin on the Upside Down, a parallel universe in the series that co-exists with the human world.

Set in small-town America, Stranger Things chronicles the adventures of a boy as he is drawn, together with family and friends, into a web of intrigue that hints of top-secret experiments and supernatural forces.

As a nod to the series’ creepy beings and characters, the watch features designs such as tentacles on the back of the casing and a Demogorgon, a creature that lives in the Upside Down, appearing menacingly at the centre of the watch face.

Info: The Stranger Things Series, priced at $139, goes on sale at shopee.sg/casiosg from July 29. It will also be available at casio.com/sg and in stores from Aug 12.

King Koil launches first sale of bedding and furniture for BTO flats

For its latest sale, King Koil Singapore has curated its largest range of mattresses, sofas and home decor accessories for Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

One of the highlights of the sale, which starts on Monday and ends on July 2, is King Koil’s bespoke mattresses, which can be assembled layer by layer according to customers’ needs at the King Koil Gallery & Ashley Furniture Megastore at 12 Jalan Kilang Barat.

The personalised approach allows King Koil’s mattress specialists to adjust the firmness level, mattress size and special features that promote comfort and support.

All the brands on display at the 30,000 sq ft showroom feature environmentally friendly furniture made from non-polluting or recycled materials.

The sixth and highest floor showcases more than 40 mattress models, including King Koil, Silentnight, Dorma and Ashley, priced from about $3,000 for a queen-size mattress.

Info: The King Koil BTO Sale includes a 20 per cent storewide discount, plus multi-tier discounts ranging from 5 to 10 per cent. Buyers of BTO flats get further discounts of up to 5 per cent based on purchases of up to $4,000 or more. Go to the King Koil Gallery & Ashley Furniture MegaStore at 12 Jalan Kilang Barat, or kingkoil.com.sg for a list of outlets.