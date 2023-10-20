Design News: Anime Festival Asia returns, Oppo’s new foldable phones

Anime Festival Asia 2023

Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Singapore 2023 will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from Nov 24 to 26.

In 2022, the three-day event was arguably the highlight of the geek culture calendar, as it was sold out on the second day and more than 145,000 people attended on the third day.

AFA has planned a wide variety of events that should appeal to lovers of Japanese pop culture. There will be card game tournaments and women’s wrestling under Bushiroad Expo Asia, part of the AFA, as well as artist and cosplay exhibition booths.

Ultraman fans will also want to check out the life-size Gomora inflatable at the venue.

An anime convention would not be complete without swag. Vendors who will be bringing offerings include Kotobukiya, known for its high-quality statues and figures, and Medialink, the content distributor for anime titles such as Chainsaw Man (2022).

What: Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023

Where: Levels 3 and 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

When: Nov 24 to 26, 10am to 8pm

Info: Ticket prices start at $28 a day for the exhibitions only. For more details, go to str.sg/ipFS

