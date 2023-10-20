Design News: Anime Festival Asia returns, Oppo’s new foldable phones

Anime Festival Asia 2023
Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Singapore 2023 will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from Nov 24 to 26.
In 2022, the three-day event was arguably the highlight of the geek culture calendar, as it was sold out on the second day and more than 145,000 people attended on the third day.
AFA has planned a wide variety of events that should appeal to lovers of Japanese pop culture. There will be card game tournaments and women’s wrestling under Bushiroad Expo Asia, part of the AFA, as well as artist and cosplay exhibition booths.
Ultraman fans will also want to check out the life-size Gomora inflatable at the venue.
An anime convention would not be complete without swag. Vendors who will be bringing offerings include Kotobukiya, known for its high-quality statues and figures, and Medialink, the content distributor for anime titles such as Chainsaw Man (2022).
What: Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023
Where: Levels 3 and 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard
When: Nov 24 to 26, 10am to 8pm
Info: Ticket prices start at $28 a day for the exhibitions only. For more details, go to str.sg/ipFS
Oppo’s Find N3 and N3 Flip foldable smartphones
Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oppo has unveiled two new foldable smart devices – Find N3 (from $2,399) and Find N3 Flip (from $1,499).
The Find N3 is a traditional bar-shaped smartphone when folded, with a 6.3-inch screen. When unfolded, it becomes a square-shaped tablet with a 7.8-inch screen. Both displays are over 425 pixels per inch and designed to be easy to see even in direct sunlight.
The three-camera system packs a hefty punch, with a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP wide-angle camera and a 64MP ultra-thin periscope telephoto camera.
Oppo claims its Find N3 Flip model is the first in the word with a triple-camera system comprising a 50MP wide-angle one, a 48MP ultra-wide one and a 32MP 2x zoom equivalent telephoto one.
Unfolding the flip phone reveals a 6.8-inch screen, but there is also a 3.26-inch cover screen that users can customise with their preferred apps and notifications.
Both models use an upgraded Flexion Hinge that aims to reduce creases and gaps when the devices are unfolded.
The two phones can be pre-ordered until next Friday and will be available for sale in Singapore from next Saturday.
Info: oppostoresg.com/collections/find
Hennessy VSOP’s collaboration with Jackson Wang Label
Chinese pop star Jackson Wang, working through his Team Wang Design streetwear label, has teamed up with French cognac label Hennessy to produce a special limited-edition design.
The special release bottle ($114) comes in a white box with gold and red accents, with the motifs repeated on the bottle’s label and crimson cap wrap.
Compared with VSOP’s usual black packaging emblazoned with a photo of the bottle, the white box makes for a more minimalist and elegant look.
Give this to the Jackson Wang fan in your life for the upcoming festive season.
Info: Available while stocks last at str.sg/ipy8 or go to the Hennessy pop-up at Level 1 Atrium, 313@Somerset, which ends on Sunday. The pop-up is open from 4 to 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 4.30 to 9.30pm on Sunday.