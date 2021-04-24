Design News

Australia-based lifestyle chain Harvey Norman recently launched its Urban range of minimalist furniture. It showcases the works of established Danish furniture designers and brands such as Christina Aagaard, John Nissen, 365 Degrees North, Anne Rye and Hans Thyge & Co Studio.

The silhouettes follow traditional modernist principles: sustainable materials, solid construction and simple beauty. The line includes sofas, dining sets, coffee tables and sideboards starting from $999 for a two-seater sofa.