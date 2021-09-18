Design News

NEW IPHONE 13 PRO RANGE PROMISES LOTS OF GOODIES

The world's biggest tech company by revenue, Apple Inc, is fending off rivals with its new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It has also released new models for its Apple Watch, iPad and iPad mini.

For the latest iPhones, it has relooked the architecture to come up with some goodies.

Top of the list is the Pro range's advanced camera system, which has ultra wide, wide and telephoto cameras that imbue photos and videos with a professional patina.

The cameras are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip which is said to be more powerful than other chips in phones available today.

There are also new computational photography features such as Photographic Styles which personalise the look of images in the Apple camera app, and both models now include Night mode across all cameras.

Videos are enhanced with Cinematic mode for richer details and are supported by tricks and treats such as Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and better low-light performance.

Both models also offer Dolby Vision and are hardwired to support 5G. By the end of this year, support for 5G on iPhone is expected to double around the globe, with over 200 carriers worldwide in 60 countries and regions.

Info: The new iPhones will be available from next Friday. The iPhone 13 Pro costs $1,649 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,799. To order, go to apple.com/sg/store

BOSCH CREATES ALL-BLACK COLLECTION FOR KITCHEN

Kitchens have often been painted in vibrant colours to give the illusion of a larger space.

But German manufacturer of home appliances Bosch wants to change all that. It recently launched Bosch Black Collection, its first full kitchen suite in black that includes cooker hoods, gas and induction hobs, ovens, dishwashers, and freezer-fridges.

Prices range from $1,999 for an induction hob to $4,299 for a freezer-fridge.

Info: To promote the collection, Bosch will be providing a full reimbursement of any Bosch Black Collection bundle purchased worth up to $7,699 to one homeowner in Singapore. Go to bosch.com.sg

KELLEY CHENG'S DESIGN ARCHIVES PASSION PROJECT

This year's President's Design Award recipient for Designer of the Year, Ms Kelley Cheng of multidisciplinary design firm The Press Room, has initiated a project called Studio SML that seeks to document the journeys of local designers and architects.

To celebrate the launch of Studio SML, The Press Room has organised an art installation titled Abstract Creatures at the National Design Centre in Middle Road till Oct 31.

The installation will feature the first five studios that were interviewed for Studio SML: Chang Architects, Ecoid, Gabriel Tan Studio, Scene Shang, and Zarch Collaboratives.

The self-funded project which is supported by DesignSingapore Council features "small, medium and large" studios which have started operations since the early 1960s and puts on record the firms' inception, current stories and their upcoming projects.

It also seeks to document the journeys of local architects and designers, and the sacrifices, struggles and rewards that come with pursuing a career in the creative industry.

Ms Cheng says: "The mission of Studio SML is to document the designers not only before they shine, but also before they fade away. Eventually the archive will serve as a go-to resource of design studios in Singapore, and a historical record for future generations of Singapore designers and Singaporeans."

Info: Go to www.studiosml.net. For current updates, follow Studio SML's Instagram page @studiosml_sg. A podcast is also available on Spotify - Studio SML