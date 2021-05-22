Design News

Home-grown company Bentz Jaz, which started in 1997, has had more than two decades' experience in boosting the "immunity" of buildings through elimination of contaminants such as harmful pollutants.

Its Biodefense Synexis is a safe, state-of-the-art technology that uses dry hydrogen peroxide (DHP) that is said to work around the clock to control air-borne and surface pathogens without the need for any chemicals. At one go, the "clean zone" not only purifies the air, but also protects surfaces such as desks and communal contact points such as door handles.