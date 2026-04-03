Decor and lifestyle brand Stacked Store opens first physical retail outlet at Gardens by the Bay

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The IMBA Stacked Store at Gardens by the Bay is now open.

SINGAPORE – Gardens by the Bay’s Immersive Media Based Arts Theatre, which opened in December, now has a gift store: the IMBA Stacked Store, run by local home decor and lifestyle brand Stacked Store.

The 2,000 sq ft IMBA Stacked Store, which opened on April 3, is fully curated and managed by Stacked Store, which specialises in curating quirky and trendy premium home decor and lifestyle products from a range of international brands.

It is the first official physical retail space for Stacked Store, which currently operates an online store as well as a showroom at Delta House in Alexandra Road.

Do not expect a conventional gift store filled with generic merchandise. The idea was to create a thoughtful and design-led retail concept that felt curated and aligned with the broader creative experience at IMBA, says Ms Anthea Han, e-commerce manager for Stacked Store.

“While IMBA provides a strong creative and cultural context, the retail experience itself will be distinctly Stacked Store, with a focus on discovery, gifting and well-designed everyday objects,” she says.

Discover a selection of the design-led and delightfully unexpected home objects and accessories that Stacked Store has come to be known for.

Highlights include a set of four stacking Kitty Glasses ($89) from Spanish brand DOIY.

“When you think of conventional cups, they’re usually simple and purely functional, but this design adds a playful twist. Each cup stacks together to form a charming cat, making it both a functional object and a delightful display piece,” says Ms Han.

The IMBA partnership has also seen Stacked Store venturing into new territory: conceptualising and producing an in-house line of designs inspired by the rotating exhibitions at IMBA, a space dedicated to immersive art experiences.

Marking the debut of IMBA’s showcase of Colombian artist Fernando Botero, the store has developed interactive postcards ($9 each).

“By introducing a window in the envelope, it highlights a key part of the artwork and sparks curiosity to discover the full piece. It’s a simple concept, but it creates a completely different experience,” says Ms Han.

Stacked Store has developed interactive postcards for IMBA’s showcase of artist Fernando Botero. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

She declines to disclose the expected timeline of the partnership, but notes that the IMBA Stacked Store is intended as a permanent installation within the IMBA space.

If all goes well, by mid-2026, the IMBA Stacked Store will not be the brand’s only official physical retail space.

Stacked Store is set to join the buzzy New Bahru lifestyle cluster in River Valley, with an opening slated for late April or May.

Once open, the New Bahru outlet will be Stacked Store’s flagship. It will feature exclusive products, all housed in a “living room” set-up similar to the Alexandra Road showroom.

Curating unexpected and functional design

Stacked Store is the lifestyle spin-off of Stacked Homes, a platform for property advice and interior design inspiration. Both were founded by the millennial entrepreneur trio of Druce Teo, Adriano Tawin and Adam Wham, all in their mid-30s.

Stacked Store launched in 2022, after the team identified a gap in the market for unique accessories that can be easily found online.

For instance: lamps made from actual, hollowed-out baguettes. Designed by Japanese artist Yukiko Morita under her Pampshade label, the lamps ($165 to $180) are preserved with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating to prevent mould.

A Pampshade baguette lamp by Japanese artist Yukiko Morita. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

Ms Han says: “Through our content on Stacked Homes, we realised that while people were inspired by the homes we featured, they also wanted a way to bring those ideas into their own spaces. Stacked Store was created to bridge that gap.”

Continuous curation is a big part of Stacked Store’s mission, she adds. “It is very much a collective effort. We involve different parts of the team across retail, merchandising and marketing, with our founders also closely involved.”

At present, Stacked Store’s demographic is mainly young professionals and families in their late 20s to 40s, though the store sees a broad range, says Ms Han.

“What they have in common is a more considered approach to purchasing. They look for pieces that feel thoughtful, distinctive and well-designed rather than purely functional or mass-produced.”

On the website, each product listing includes a short description of the brand, beyond the expected details.

Products that combine function with a strong visual identity tend to perform best, Ms Han adds. These include statement tableware, sculptural vases and playful rugs.

The IMBA Stacked Store at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

Giftable items also have huge appeal, especially those that are conversation starters. Case in point: the best-selling Ring A Date wall calendar ($240), a retro, Italy-made perpetual calendar.

Through its strong social media presence, the brand has also developed an international audience. Stacked Store’s Instagram account has nearly 500,000 followers, including American singer Joe Jonas.

“We also ship worldwide, which has enabled us to reach customers outside Singapore,” says Ms Han. “There’s clearly an appetite for well-designed, slightly unconventional home objects.”