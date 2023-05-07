Creating new ways to design and build cities

When Dutch architect and urban planner Nathalie de Vries was appointed in 2021 as city architect of Groningen, the largest city in the north of the Netherlands, her first order of business was not to hold press conferences or grant television interviews to major media networks.

Instead, she hopped on her bicycle for a city tour.

Armed with a notebook in her backpack, she explored the city’s neighbourhoods on bike and foot, stopping to talk to Groningers to get a feel of the pulse of the city.

A trading city since the 13th century, Groningen is today a bustling university town with about half of its more than 200,000 citizens aged under 35, according to the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen.

“As city architect, I like to keep an eye on the broad outlines of Groningen’s development and help realise the ambitious plans that the city has to improve its quality of life,” says Professor de Vries, 57, who is also a founding partner at Dutch architecture and urban design firm MVRDV as well as Professor of Architectural Design at the Faculty of Architecture at Delft University of Technology.

She is recognised as a master builder in the Netherlands, with a deep understanding of both architecture and urban development.

As City Architect, she guides Groningen’s major housing projects in the right direction and at the same time provides insights into city planning such as neighbourhood renewal and reimagining the city centre.

At the crux of her design, construction and research into public buildings and community spaces is the notion of “Multiplicity in Design”.

The concept allows her team at MVRDV to create urban systems that rely on sustainable materials, are sensitive to the changing needs of the community and which can be easily reconfigured to reduce the carbon footprint of the building industry.

Prof de Vries will be speaking here at the third Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) Design Innovation Forum in partnership with The Straits Times on May 26.

This year’s forum trains the spotlight on sustainably innovative design from local as well as global perspectives. It will feature a panel of experts from various fields such as architecture, consumer goods and education.

The work of institutes of higher learning such as SUTD is another pillar in efforts towards net zero carbon emissions in the building sector.

Prof De Vries says that by intensively connecting students through commissions and internships to companies, SUTD integrates them into society, so they can gain valuable experiences as well as contribute to real-world problem-solving.

“Singapore is a powerful example of smart urbanisation,” she observes.

“The Singaporean practice of creating affordable housing is of interest to the whole world, such as Kampung Admiralty which mixes functions, greenery, and provides comprehensive healthcare for the elderly in a high-density, mixed-use housing complex.”