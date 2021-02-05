Create your smart home with LG’s industry-leading tech innovations

2021 marks the beginning of a brand new year but as the threat of Covid-19 still looms and has continued to keep us mostly at home, there’s no time like the present to make our living spaces both smart and intuitive.

With so many tech brands available, it can be difficult to find one that meets the needs of today. However, as a leader in tech innovations, LG has consistently developed products to keep up with changing trends, specifically its LG ThinQ technology which aims to help simplify home life through voice control and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

LG ThinQ products are equipped with smart features that give us both ease and control, helping us balance a myriad of daily tasks and navigate our daily lives better in this new normal. These products also have built-in AI technology, so they can learn our preferences and habits to tailor-make the perfect user experience.

Although investing in a smart home may seem daunting, LG makes it a point to ensure that its ThinQ products are not only cost-effective but also fully capable of delivering optimal results with efficient energy use.

Keep everyday wear free from germs and bacteria



LG Styler™ provides an effective way to treat the items in your wardrobe without having to do the laundry. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



Although it is not certain how long the Covid-19 virus can survive on fabric, it is always good to exercise caution when dealing with clothes. LG’s proprietary TrueSteam™ technology helps take the load off your mind.

High-temperature steam (with no chemical additives) is created directly in the appliance, using water boiled to 100 degrees Celsius. It is then dispersed to penetrate fabrics to eliminate allergens and bacteria, as well as odours – plus, it also has the ability to prevent shrinkage and damage to your clothes.

An innovative clothing care system like the LG Styler™ gives you a healthy way to treat your clothes, as well as items that may be difficult or impossible to wash, using TrueSteam™. All this without having to do the laundry or run to the drycleaners.



Apart from keeping clothes and items clean, the LG Styler™ can also act as a dehumidifier for your room. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



The LG Styler™ also doubles as a dehumidifier for the room, with the ability to keep the environment less humid and bacteria-prone when the door is kept open at 45 degrees. Using the LG ThinQ app, you can remotely operate and monitor the cycle and receive notifications when your garments are ready, or add newly developed care cycles using Cycle Download.

TrueSteam™ technology is also featured in most of LG’s washing machines, dishwashers and dryers, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to incorporating health-centric features into its home appliances.

A smart and effective way to check on groceries

While most of us may not realise it, we tend to open our fridge doors very often and this results in our fridge losing cold air and becoming less effective.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ is a smart refrigerator that illuminates the interior when you knock twice on the stylish glass panel. This lets you see what you have inside your fridge without having to open the door, keeping your food fresh and creating energy efficiency by limiting cold air loss of up to 41 per cent¹.



The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ is a smart feature that lets you check on the contents of your fridge without having to open the door. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



The fridge is built with the LG Inverter Linear Compressor™, which keeps temperature fluctuations within an estimate of 0.5 degrees Celsius². It also consumes about 32 per cent less energy than a conventional reciprocating compressor in most fridges and is 25 per cent quieter³.

LG ThinQ helps you to easily manage the temperature of the fridge and to control features such as the Express Freeze and Hygiene Fresh+, which remove bacteria and minimise bad odours while keeping your food fresher and cleaner. You can also remotely diagnose your fridge functions and receive notifications to let you know when your fridge door is not properly closed.

Come home to healthy and clean air

As we spend most of our time at home nowadays, it is important to ensure that we maintain good air quality in our living space. The LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier is fully capable of delivering clean, fresh air to every part of your home, allowing you to breathe more healthily all year round with its 360° air purification.



Keep your home air clean and fresh with the LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



Equipped with the Clean Booster, clean air is delivered all around, including areas that are low to the ground – where pets move about and toddlers tend to play.

This features a nozzle that rises from the top and rotates up to 70 degrees to deploy clean air over an estimated range of about 7.5 metres⁴ while ensuring an even distribution as it rotates from left to right, directing air to every part of the house.

It also features a six-step filtration system that eliminates 99.9 per cent of pollutants⁵ (which include dust⁶, allergens and harmful gases) to leave your home smelling clean and fresh.

LG ThinQ ensures you receive status updates and alerts whenever it is time to replace the filter, with remote access to control the key functions of your indoor air quality so that you can return home to clean and fresh air.

Unwind with cinematic visuals in the comfort of your home



Experience crystal clear visuals on an LG OLED TV. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



The best way to unwind after a hard day’s work is to enjoy your favourite programme on a television that displays the sharpest, clearest images.

LG OLED TV delivers a next-level immersive TV experience like no other with the deepest blacks, the richest colours and the most realistic picture quality.

Boasting TÜV Rheinland’s Eye Comfort Display certification, LG OLED TVs meet every TÜV testing criteria, from a wide colour spectrum and HDR as well as adjustability for blue-light content. Hence it provides exceptional, flicker-free image quality from any angle while ensuring that your eyes are well-protected even as you enjoy stay-home movie marathons.



Families can enjoy programmes with their little ones without worrying about experiencing eye discomfort. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS



Built with AI ThinQ and a Google Assistant, you will be able to use simple voice commands to control basic functions of the TV, such as adjusting the volume, changing the channels, browsing the internet, or turning it off. The special AI Recommendation feature adds to your viewing experience, as you can make simple voice requests to get customised recommendations on movies and TV shows to watch.

All of the LG products listed here are available through authorised retailers and online through LG’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.

