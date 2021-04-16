Get your home Raya ready with amazing deals on home furnishings, electrical appliances and IT products

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri merely weeks away, it is still not too late to start planning for a home makeover. For many, Hari Raya is a special occasion to spruce up their living space – by splashing out on a swanky sofa or a brand new TV – to create a warm and inviting ambiance for get-togethers with friends and families.



The annual Hari Raya Sale will take place till May 17, 2021 at all 14 COURTS stores islandwide and online at courts.com.sg. PHOTO: COURTS



Just in time for the festivities, COURTS Singapore kicks off its Hari Raya Sale 2021. From now till May 17, enjoy huge discounts, festive bargains, and unmissable deals at all 14 COURTS stores islandwide and online at courts.com.sg.

Deals and promotions galore

Every week, you could be one of the three lucky shoppers to win back the total value of your purchase when you spend a minimum of $499.

And with a minimum spend of $50, receive free limited-edition Hari Raya packets. From May 1, you can also get your hands on a limited-edition tingkat carrier (left) with a minimum spend of $399.

Here are some of the attractive deals and promotions at COURTS this festive season: Buy a TV and get up to $1,000 cash rebate on top of promotional price, and an additional up to $100 off.

Buy a fridge, washer, dryer or built-in cooker to get an additional up to $1,200 cash rebate on top of promotional price.

Get up to $600 COURTS voucher and a free 72-month basic air-con protection plan, free delivery and installation when you buy an air-conditioner.

Buy a sofa, dining set, mattress or bedroom storage and enjoy 10 per cent off the first item, 20 per cent off the second item, and 50 per cent off the third item. This includes a gift with purchase (worth up to $799) when you spend a minimum of $999 and up, such as a free Philips Pitcher 3.5L Water Purifier (worth $69), Philips Air Fryer XXL (worth $599), and other products.

As Singapore’s leading omni-channel retailer with a wide range of furnishings, IT, and electrical products, COURTS is a one-stop shop for all your home furnishing needs this festive season.



Up for grabs are free gifts with purchase worth up to $799, including a Philips Air Fryer XXL and Kenwood 1000W Major Kitchen Machine. PHOTO: COURTS



COURTS also offers easy payment options and in-house flexible financing solutions, which means you can get ready for Hari Raya without the stress of breaking the bank.

For more information on the deals, discounts and promotions happening at the COURTS Hari Raya Sale 2021, visit courts.com.sg.