Couple’s atmospheric BTO embraces dark Japandi style

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The young couple who own this Tampines flat wanted a modern Japandi interior in American walnut with space to entertain and a flexible layout.

SINGAPORE – The year 2025 was one of multiple milestones for couple Jing Hao and Kai Ting. They moved into their five-room Build-To-Order (BTO) HDB flat in June that year, got two pet cats in October and tied the knot in December.

The newly-weds, who are in their late 20s and did not give their full names, wanted a flat in the east of Singapore, ideally in a mature estate with established amenities such as hawker centres and supermarkets. Jing Hao works in real estate, while his wife Kai Ting works in fast-moving consumer goods.

They were only 22 when they decided to apply for a BTO unit in Tampines, having heard several stories about couples succeeding only on their eighth or ninth attempt. However, they obtained a queue number and choice of flat on their first try, and the five-year waiting period for their five-room 1,216 sq ft unit was spent researching and planning the renovation.

They drew up their requirements – a modern Japandi interior in American walnut with space to entertain and a flexible layout – and gave the list to their designer, Dagen, from Inizio Atelier, a local interior design firm.

As the flat is near the lift, the foyer had to be planned around noise and privacy issues. The revamped entrance incorporates a divider comprising storage cabinets, a niche for keys and other small essentials, a settee for putting on shoes and a fluted-glass screen that lets in light while preserving privacy. The tiled floor enables dirt to be cleaned off easily.

The foyer has a divider comprising storage cabinets, a niche for keys and other small essentials, a settee for putting on shoes and a fluted-glass screen that lets in light while preserving privacy. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Despite the divider, there is a sense of fluidity between the living room, dining room and foyer. In the living room, furniture in light hues contrasts with dark wood walls to create a warm, soothing ambience. The TV console has a built-in space for the couple’s plants, with rocks and pebbles that evoke a Japanese Zen garden.

The TV console has a built-in space for the couple’s plants, with rocks and pebbles that evoke a Japanese Zen garden. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The six-seater dining table from Singapore furniture brand The Table Guy is special to the couple because it was the first item they bought for their home and the shop held the piece for 10 months until they could collect it. “We really planned the whole home around this table, since we bought it so early,” says Jing Hao.

A work of Japanese calligraphy, which reads “kissa” in kanji – the act of drinking at a traditional Japanese coffee shop – hangs in full view of the six-seater dining table. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

A work of Japanese calligraphy is prominently displayed on the dining room wall. It reads “kissa” in kanji, referring to the act of drinking tea or other beverages at a traditional, old-school Japanese coffee shop. The piece resonated with the couple, who want their home to always be open to friends.

The pantry is located between the dining room and wet kitchen. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The pantry is located between the dining room and wet kitchen. As a secondary food preparation and storage area, the pantry frees up clutter in the wet kitchen – where the heavy-duty meal preparation takes place – and houses appliances.

One of the bedrooms has been converted into a home office, with sliding glass doors that allow the room to be closed off from the main living area when necessary. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

One of the bedrooms has been converted into a home office, with sliding glass doors that allow the room to be closed off when necessary. When the doors are fully retracted, the room feels like an extension of the main living area.

Natural materials and soft textiles create a cosy atmosphere in the master bedroom, the sleeping area of which is screened off by a walk-in wardrobe. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Designed as a private retreat, the master bedroom is an oasis of calm and comfort, with natural materials and soft textiles for a cosy atmosphere. Much like how the divider in the foyer provides privacy, the walk-in wardrobe screens off the sleeping area.

The couple chose a wall-hung water closet for a sleek look and easy maintenance. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Japanese onsen style elevates the master bathroom into a rejuvenating space, with a wall-hung water closet for a sleek look and easy maintenance.

The bathroom is designed to resemble a Japanese onsen. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The cost of the three-month renovation came up to about $87,000, excluding furniture. All in, it cost about $150,000. The couple moved into their home in June 2025.