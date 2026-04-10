Content creator’s resale flat is his personal canvas

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Wood, glass and terrazzo come together to create a cosy mix of textures in this HDB flat.

SINGAPORE – When Mr Stanley Lui collected the keys to his first home in 2023 , he saw it not as an empty flat, but as a canvas.

His training in art school came in handy here, says the fashion content creator and digital specialist in his late 30s, who wanted to shape every centimetre of the 721 sq ft three-room resale flat in Clementi.

He chose the unit because it was near a stop on the East-West MRT line and was within range of his parents’ home.

The top-floor flat also had plenty of perks, such as a higher ceiling and good cross-ventilation. The original terrazzo flooring, still intact, served as the anchor for a Mid-century Modern palette of wood, glass and chrome.

The glass brick wall lets light into the flat while maintaining privacy. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Mr Lui spent months researching his vision before engaging designer Dennis Lim of home-grown firm Reznos Design to bring it to life. Together, they built the flat’s centrepiece: an old-school glass-brick wall that separates the kitchen, wardrobe and bathroom.

A fluted-glass sliding door and rounded brick corners complete the feature wall. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

At $5,000 just for the materials, the wall – which has an adjoining fluted-glass sliding door – was Mr Lui’s biggest splurge. “Each glass brick cost about $8. I couldn’t source all the pieces in Singapore, so I had to order some from China.”

A full-grain leather sofa and subtle Chinese decor in the living area. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The living and dining areas showcase his creative use of texture and shape, with a full-grain leather sofa, metal Bearbrick figure and clear plastic dining chairs with fin-like backs.

Metallic accents, like the Bearbrick figure and sculptural lighting, contrast against the warm wood and leather. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Another striking piece is the glass-topped dining table with legs shaped like fish, a combination of items purchased on e-commerce platforms. “I got the fish legs from Carousell and the glass top from Taobao,” he says. “Not everything needs to be new – there’s some charm in vintage items.”

The fish-legged dining table embodies the Chinese blessing “nian nian you yu”. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The fish motif refers to the Chinese blessing “nian nian you yu” – a wish for abundance and prosperity – and reflects Mr Lui’s pride in his heritage. There are more nods to his roots around the flat, such as a tea urn and a vintage green vase from Carousell.

Warm wood and terracotta tiles complement the kitchen’s practical Shaker style. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The kitchen is decked out in the American Shaker style and was custom-built to Mr Lui’s requirements, with wider hinges and a pull-out gas tank tray sourced from Malaysia.

As he did not need a big kitchen, the layout was reconfigured to carve out space for a wardrobe behind the glass brick wall, alongside the bedroom.

Part of the kitchen was converted into a wardrobe. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The wardrobe sits behind sliding panels, made of wood, so Mr Lui’s sleep will not be interrupted if, for instance, a guest switches on the lights in the kitchen.

Above the bed’s curved teak headboard is a framed Hermes scarf depicting a fountain in France. Its gold tones lend the room a sense of quiet luxury.

A Hermes scarf above the bed acts as an elegant focal point. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The bathroom is illuminated by natural light streaming through the glass brick wall, which is just thick enough for privacy. The vanity, built with aluminium to resist moisture, is wrapped in a wood-look laminate that Mr Lui chose to complement the rest of the flat.

The bathroom continues the theme of glass bricks and warm wood. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Another well-considered touch is the custom-made fluted-glass metal gate at the entrance, which acts as a privacy screen but has a small hatch for deliveries – a thoughtful detail that balances form and function.

“I didn’t like the neighbours always walking by and peeping into my home ,” says Mr Lui with a laugh. “After I installed the gate, the problem was solved.”

The fluted-glass gate gives the owner some privacy while still allowing for airflow. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The $65,000 renovation took three to four months to complete, prolonged by the Christmas and New Year breaks. Mr Lui moved into the home in March 2024.

By keeping certain elements – like the original doors and floors – and sourcing furniture and lighting online, he was able to redirect funds towards statement pieces that define the home’s character.