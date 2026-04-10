The Chic Home
Content creator’s resale flat is his personal canvas
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SINGAPORE – When Mr Stanley Lui collected the keys to his first home in 2023, he saw it not as an empty flat, but as a canvas.
His training in art school came in handy here, says the fashion content creator and digital specialist in his late 30s, who wanted to shape every centimetre of the 721 sq ft three-room resale flat in Clementi.
He chose the unit because it was near a stop on the East-West MRT line and was within range of his parents’ home.
The top-floor flat also had plenty of perks, such as a higher ceiling and good cross-ventilation. The original terrazzo flooring, still intact, served as the anchor for a Mid-century Modern palette of wood, glass and chrome.
Mr Lui spent months researching his vision before engaging designer Dennis Lim of home-grown firm Reznos Design to bring it to life. Together, they built the flat’s centrepiece: an old-school glass-brick wall that separates the kitchen, wardrobe and bathroom.
At $5,000 just for the materials, the wall – which has an adjoining fluted-glass sliding door – was Mr Lui’s biggest splurge. “Each glass brick cost about $8. I couldn’t source all the pieces in Singapore, so I had to order some from China.”
The living and dining areas showcase his creative use of texture and shape, with a full-grain leather sofa, metal Bearbrick figure and clear plastic dining chairs with fin-like backs.
Another striking piece is the glass-topped dining table with legs shaped like fish, a combination of items purchased on e-commerce platforms. “I got the fish legs from Carousell and the glass top from Taobao,” he says. “Not everything needs to be new – there’s some charm in vintage items.”
The fish motif refers to the Chinese blessing “nian nian you yu” – a wish for abundance and prosperity – and reflects Mr Lui’s pride in his heritage. There are more nods to his roots around the flat, such as a tea urn and a vintage green vase from Carousell.
The kitchen is decked out in the American Shaker style and was custom-built to Mr Lui’s requirements, with wider hinges and a pull-out gas tank tray sourced from Malaysia.
As he did not need a big kitchen, the layout was reconfigured to carve out space for a wardrobe behind the glass brick wall, alongside the bedroom.
The wardrobe sits behind sliding panels, made of wood, so Mr Lui’s sleep will not be interrupted if, for instance, a guest switches on the lights in the kitchen.
Above the bed’s curved teak headboard is a framed Hermes scarf depicting a fountain in France. Its gold tones lend the room a sense of quiet luxury.
The bathroom is illuminated by natural light streaming through the glass brick wall, which is just thick enough for privacy. The vanity, built with aluminium to resist moisture, is wrapped in a wood-look laminate that Mr Lui chose to complement the rest of the flat.
Another well-considered touch is the custom-made fluted-glass metal gate at the entrance, which acts as a privacy screen but has a small hatch for deliveries – a thoughtful detail that balances form and function.
“I didn’t like the neighbours always walking by and peeping into my home,” says Mr Lui with a laugh. “After I installed the gate, the problem was solved.”
The $65,000 renovation took three to four months to complete, prolonged by the Christmas and New Year breaks. Mr Lui moved into the home in March 2024.
By keeping certain elements – like the original doors and floors – and sourcing furniture and lighting online, he was able to redirect funds towards statement pieces that define the home’s character.
This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. For more beautiful homes, space hacks and interior inspiration, go to homeanddecor.com.sg/interior-design