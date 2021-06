SINGAPORE - Desperate to figure out why her dog Bubbles was constantly barking, its gaze darting in fear, Ms Nicole Lai hired an animal communicator.

"I was told Bubbles felt the house was dirty and had a bad energy. The animal communicator told me how to cleanse the negative energy, such as by burning sage. Within a day, Bubbles stopped barking and could finally sleep," the 27-year-old recalls of the episode in June 2019.