Metro Paragon’s SLEEPLAB isn’t just about mattresses and bedding – it’s a 10,000 sq ft space devoted to the habits, objects and rituals that shape how you wind down each night

More than just mattresses, SLEEPLAB offers everything that shapes how you prepare for sleep in a single space.

Switching off before bedtime has become one of the hardest parts of a busy day. Bedtime now comes with its own rituals – dim lighting, calming scents, comfortable sleepwear and skincare designed to work overnight.

Yet the products that support those routines are rarely found in one place. Mattresses sit on one level of a department store, sleepwear on another, while candles, supplements and skincare are found somewhere else entirely.

Metro’s new SLEEPLAB is designed to bring those pieces together in one place. Located within a 10,000 sq ft space at Metro Paragon, the concept is dedicated not only to sleep itself, but to the habits, objects and environments that shape how we prepare for rest.

From what you sleep on to how you wind down, SLEEPLAB gathers the essentials for a better night’s rest. PHOTO: METRO

“SLEEPLAB looks at the entire sleep experience – from what you sleep on, to what you wear, and even the rituals that help you wind down at night,” says Mr Henry Christian, the Head of Loyalty, Marketing & Partnerships at Metro Private Limited.

“We wanted to create a space with the intention of guiding customers on a journey to build their ideal bedtime routine, helping them achieve deeper and more restorative sleep.

At SLEEPLAB, you’ll find calming candles, diffusers and mists to help you wind down for a more restful night. PHOTO: METRO

That broader approach is what sets the space apart from a traditional bedding or home department. Instead of presenting mattresses, pillows or sheets in isolation, SLEEPLAB brings together the elements that shape how people prepare for rest – from bedding and sleepwear to nighttime skincare, calming scents, soft lighting and wearable technology.

“SLEEPLAB is designed as a space for exploration and discovery,” says Mr Christian. “This is where customers can understand how different elements come together to support better sleep.”

Solutions to enhance nighttime comfort

Within the space, familiar names sit alongside newer discoveries. Highlights include Tréca, the heritage French mattress maker known for its handcrafted designs and available exclusively at Metro Paragon, as well as Casamia, the Korean mattress brand making its debut in Singapore.

Known for its handcrafted designs, Tréca introduces a touch of French luxury to the sleep experience. PHOTO: METRO

Sleepwear from JAJU, the Shinsegae International lifestyle label exclusive to Metro, is stocked alongside La Mer’s nighttime skincare rituals and supplements from New Zealand cellular health brand MitoQ. Together, the mix reflects a broader view of sleep shaped not only by what we lie on, but by the habits and environments that prepare our bodies and mind for rest.

“At the heart of it, the connection is quite simple. It is about delivering quality products that enhance nighttime comfort and support better sleep,” says Mr Christian, adding that each brand was carefully curated for how it contributes to the overall sleep experience, whether through craftsmanship, innovation or wellness benefits.

Designed to complement the mood of the space, the LED display turns SLEEPLAB into an immersive experience. PHOTO: METRO

Beyond products, the concept also leans into creating the right ambiance for sleep. A 60.72m U-shaped Samsung LED screen presents The Theatre of Seven Dreams, a visual installation designed to complement the mood of the space. The effect is less that of a conventional retail section than of an environment that invites visitors to slow down and explore.

By bringing together mattresses, sleepwear, skincare, scent, supplements and technology, it treats sleep less as an isolated necessity and more as a holistic routine.

“We hope customers leave not just with a product, but with a better understanding of how to build a complete bedtime routine that works for them,” says Mr Christian.

New brands to discover at SLEEPLAB Tréca

Bringing the luxury of French sleep culture to the bedroom since 1935 through finely detailed handcrafted beds and mattresses made in its historic workshops, each piece is also highly customisable which gives it the feel of something luxurious rather than merely functional. Casamia

With close to four decades of bedding and home decor design, Casamia approaches both with an eye for comfort, warmth and timeless style. Its mix of classic, printed and embroidered designs is also meant to make everyday spaces much more elegant. JAJU

Part of Shinsegae International, JAJU is known for understated lifestyle pieces and relaxed sleepwear designed in breathable cottons and soft, neutral tones. Its appeal lies in their ease, which perhaps explains why it is often referred to as South Korea’s “national pyjamas brand”.

Visit the SLEEPLAB at Metro Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859. More information at www.metro.com.sg.