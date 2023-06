SINGAPORE – The first mixed-use development to be built on an integrated transport hub in Bukit Timah is also a showcase of “forest reserve” living that offers a glimpse of Singapore’s ambitious vision of being a City in Nature.

Sited near Bukit Timah Hill and Nature Reserve, The Reserve Residences (TRR) – which covers more than 30,000 sq m – is home-grown architecture firm Woha’s largest mixed-use residential development that integrates green garden spaces.