Straitstimes.com header logo

The Chic Home

Colonial-style overhaul for family’s East Coast terraced house

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This terraced house in Still Road has been renovated in the style of a colonial-era bungalow.

This terraced house in Still Road has been renovated in the style of a colonial-era bungalow.

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Home & Decor

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Interior designer Joannie Yee recalls receiving the renovation brief for this terraced house in the Katong-Joo Chiat area.

The request was from a man who wanted to renovate his family’s terraced house in the style of a black-and-white colonial-era bungalow.

The 3,365 sq ft property – which the man, who declined to give personal details, shares with his elderly parents – was more than 60 years old, and showed signs of age and fragility. 

“We were very careful,” says Ms Yee, who is part of the team at home-grown studio Ovon Design.

To pull off the desired style – with marble and wooden furniture, and black-and-white bamboo blinds – the home owner retained original fixtures such as window grilles, stair railings and staircase mosaic tiles.

The original marble flooring was polished to restore its shine, with some of the family’s antique furniture brought forward to complete the look.

Some of the family’s antique furniture was brought forward to complete the vintage look.

Some of the family’s antique furniture was brought forward to complete the vintage look.

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

A major challenge of the project was that the home owner was not in Singapore, and managed the renovation remotely via WhatsApp. Ms Yee sent him photos and updates on decisions over tiles and colours, but the design was left mostly in her hands. 

She conceptualised and customised fixtures like the fluted-glass arched doors looking out to the yard from the kitchen, as well as the chimney hood.

The kitchen island-cum-dining table is illuminated by a skylight. 

The kitchen island-cum-dining table is illuminated by a skylight. 

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The kitchen island-cum-dining table has a glossy, marble-like finish from surface specialist Dekton, illuminated by a skylight. 

The intricately patterned stair railings are original to the house.

The intricately patterned stair railings are original to the house.

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The green mosaic floor tiles lining the stairs are original to the house. While they stand out from the colonial-era theme, these are a part of the old house that the family treasured and wanted to retain. The intricately patterned stair railings are also original.

At the top of the stairs is a stylish dry pantry on the second floor – the owner’s favourite spot in the house.  

At the top of the stairs is a stylish dry pantry on the second floor – the owner’s favourite spot in the house.  

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

At the top of the stairs is a stylish dry pantry on the second floor – the owner’s favourite spot in the house.  

Ms Yee took particular pride in the design of the master bathroom downstairs, which features a black-and-white palette with a palm tree motif.

The master bathroom has a sit-down shower for elderly users.

The master bathroom has a sit-down shower for elderly users.

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Taking into account that the bathroom’s main users were elderly, she added a sit-down shower and a small window above the door for better ventilation.

The owner’s love of the colour green – found in the palm tree and banana-leaf designs – was also incorporated into the master bathroom’s waterproof wallpaper, as well as the bedroom pillows and table lamps.

The owner’s favourite colour, green, can be seen in the bedroom pillows and table lamps.

The owner’s favourite colour, green, can be seen in the bedroom pillows and table lamps.

PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The renovation took approximately seven months and cost $200,000, and the family moved back in December 2024. 

  • This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to

    homeanddecor.com.sg

    for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.

More on this topic
Project manager plays with shape, colour in Henderson Crescent HDB flat
Old-world Parisian charm in Tengah Drive HDB flat
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.