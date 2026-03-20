Coastal vibes for Tanjong Rhu condominium

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The home owner drew on coastal dwellings in the United States when designing her apartment.

SINGAPORE – Natural light, river views and a sense of belonging. This Singaporean home owner wanted all these elements in her apartment, which she shares with a pet golden retriever.

Amelia – who is 51, works in corporate furniture sales and did not give her surname – renovated her 800 sq ft Tanjong Rhu condominium unit with the help of interior design firm Homely Matters’ director Dominic Leong.

“My sister knows Dom’s wife. I love his personality, I’ve been to his place and I love the style: nice and cosy,” she says.

Amelia and her former husband, a Briton, have travelled extensively, especially in Europe. She therefore wanted to create her own space in a way that reminded her of the lifestyle.

She initially wanted deep, rich jewel tones, but decided on a coastal vibe and the American Hamptons style after completing an online quiz.

Given her field of work, she sourced the furniture herself. New appliances and furnishings sit comfortably side by side with collectibles of sentimental value.

A custom settee has been built into the cabinetry. Nearby is an art piece depicting a girl from a Hmong tribe in Vietnam. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

In the foyer, wainscoting connects the space with the dining and living areas. Footwear and other items are stored in a set of 2.9m-tall white laminated cupboards, with a custom settee for Amelia to sit when putting on and removing shoes.

Nearby is an art piece, which she bought in Hanoi more than a decade ago, depicting a girl from a Hmong tribe in Vietnam.

A wooden console table from Castlery houses the owner’s keepsakes. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

In the living room, a collection of family photos and a wine fridge offer a glimpse into the owner’s passions – as does a wooden console table from Singapore brand Castlery. It houses keepsakes like a Buddha figure bought in Cambodia, a transparent lamp from Kartell and a bronze Chinese vase from Amelia’s mother.

Also in the space is a pottery set which Amelia made with her daughter as a Mother’s Day activity in 2020.

The classic yet modern dining area is connected to the kitchen. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Above the sofa is a mirror Amelia has owned for eight years, and in front of that is a solid wood coffee table from Castlery, complete with two Kartell chairs. A reindeer skin, which she brought back from Iceland in 2022, is draped over one.

The television set is kept out of sight, but is rolled out on a portable stand when her daughter and son-in-law visit.

The kitchen’s pocket door cabinets slide open to reveal pots, pans and other appliances. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

In the kitchen is a series of pocket door cabinets, which slide open to reveal pots, pans and other appliances. The fridge is a Mitsubishi Electric model made in Japan, with individual doors and compartments instead of the typical one or two doors.

The counters and backsplash are sintered stone, while the cabinets are in a warm laminate with backlights for ambience.

The kitchen has induction stoves and an extra-deep sink for easy clean-up. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The master bedroom is decked out in more wainscoting and a palette of relaxed neutrals. Illuminated by natural light, the bedroom also has a view of the river. Her queen-size bed is paired with a custom-built headboard and a large duvet.

The queen-size bed is paired with a custom-built headboard and a large duvet for a sense of luxury. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A standout feature of the bedroom is the bar counter, which overlooks the river and was built to hide a structural element. The countertop’s sintered stone matches the material in the kitchen.

A custom-made sliding door leads to the bathroom. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A custom-made sliding door leads to the bathroom, which is done up in a French style. The walls are painted powder blue, with ceramic tiles and paintings enhancing the European vibe. The shower is lined with marble tiles from supplier Hafary, while the gold fixtures are from Grohe.

The shower is lined with marble tiles from supplier Hafary, with gold fixtures from Grohe. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The vanity’s sintered-stone countertop is the same material as the kitchen’s. Completing the area are two wall sconces and a round mirror.

Completing the vanity area are two wall sconces and a round mirror. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Amelia spent $100,000 on the renovation, which took six months to design and about three for construction.