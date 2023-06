SINGAPORE – Clifford Pier, which marked 90 years on June 3, is an architectural landmark on a site that dates back to 1819.

A series of celebrations has been planned by hospitality operator The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts group till July 31. These include a retrospective exhibition of rare photographs, light and sound displays, as well as restoring the red glass on the pier’s shoreward-facing lamps, paying tribute to the role it once played in guiding seafarers safely to shore.