When Ms Rinkoo Bhowmik came up with Doonya Shop+Home in 2014, she had no idea it would take almost a decade to see the fruition of her efforts to create affordable transient homes that transform slums into housing estates.

The 57-year-old founder of Singapore-based The Cha Project - she was previously a journalist in India and Singapore - worked with designer Jackie Lai of Jia Studios in 2020 to create architectural renders that could be shown to manufacturers.