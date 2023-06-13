Chase away mozzies with Maison Berger Paris’ aromatic diffusers

Mosquito prevention in your home can both smell and look good, thanks to Maison Berger Paris.

Previously known as Lampe Berger, Maison Berger Paris has 120 years of history and expertise in home diffusers and fragrances, bringing together the best of French tradition and modernity. Its innovative products help to protect your family as well as fill your home with the most exquisite aromas.

The anti-mosquito reed diffuser is highly recommended for those looking for a fuss-free and scent-free solution to chasing away these pests.

If you already own Maison Berger Paris’ finely crafted lamps, you can get a specially formulated and anti-mosquito lamp refill. The refill is available fragrance-free or in the Ocean breeze scent. This patented formula is an all-in-one solution that purifies and fragrances the air at the same time, diffusing anti-mosquito essential oil in larger spaces of your home.

What is distinctive about Maison Berger Paris home diffusers is their ability to purify the air by destroying malodorous molecules, such as bacteria and micro-organisms, as well as eliminate unwanted odours. Their scents are strong and long-lasting, and the designer lamps are available in a wide range of styles.

For the month of June, SPH subscribers can enjoy 15 per cent off Maison Berger Paris products storewide, both in-store and on the brand’s website.

Head to one of Maison Berger Paris’ participating stores in Northpoint City, PLQ Mall or Waterway Point, quote the promo code, and enjoy the discount on all items you are purchasing. When purchasing on the website, add the products to your cart and enter the promo code upon checkout. This promotion applies only to first-time orders and cannot be used in conjunction with other offers or discounts.

Fill your homes with the aromas of Maison Berger Paris today!

Visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/STmaisonberger to retrieve the promo code to enjoy the exclusive discount from now till June 30.